Liam Gallagher compares first ever World Cup halftime show to "bad trip"

Liam Gallagher of Oasis performs during their reunion tour in Toronto Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. Picture: Sammy Kogan/The Canadian Press via AP

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman took to social media to react to the show, which was curated by Chris Martin and included performances from Madonna, BTS and Shakira.

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Liam Gallagher joined in with the reactions to the World Cup halftime show, comparing it to "a bad trip".

The Oasis frontman was among the 1.5 billion viewers watching the final where Spain went head to head against Argentina in the tournament's climax on Sunday (19th July).

Spain went on to beat Argentina 1-0 with a goal in extra time seeing them lift the Jules Rimet Trophy for the second time in their history.

However, the halftime entertainment - which was curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin and saw performances from Madonna, BTS, Shakira, Burna Boy - went viral just as much as the final result, with stars across the world of sport and entertainment chiming in with their thoughts.

The Manchester rocker was no different, taking to X to write: "This is like a bad trip".

This is like a bad trip — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 19, 2026

When a fan suggested that Oasis would have done a better job, Gallagher opined: "It’s not about us well it is but still it’s absolutely insane behavior it’s cuckoo with a capital K".

It’s not about us well it is but still it’s absolutely insane behavior it’s cuckoo with a capital K — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 19, 2026

He added: "It’s a good job I’ve got my spiritual socks on or that halftime entertainment could have tipped me over the edge".

It’s a good job I’ve got my spiritual socks on or that halftime entertainment could have tipped me over the edge — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 19, 2026

Liam isn't the only England legend who wasn't backwards about coming forwards about the inaugural halftime entertainment.

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney also went viral for simply calling it "crap".

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Liam also reacted to England's World Cup loss and suggested what the squad need to do to win the international tournament.

The country's World Cup hopes were dashed when Argentina beat England 2-1 in the semi-finals last Wednesday (15th July), but the Oasis frontman offered words of consolation as well as advice.

Taking to X, the Manchester rocker wrote: "Respect to the lads it’s nobody’s GOD given right to win the WC congratulations to Argentina best team won onwards n sideways LG x"

Respect to the lads it’s nobody’s GOD given right to win the WC congratulations to Argentina best team won onwards n sideways LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 15, 2026

However after offering his thoughts, the rocker went as far to suggest what the national team needed to do to win a World Cup and make a not-so-subtle dig at England manager Thomas Tuchel in the process.

He wrote: "England won’t win a WC until we get street wise and that goes for the managers it’s all got too technical let the kids run wild."

England won’t win a WC until we get street wise and that goes for the mangers it’s all got too technical let the kids run wild — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 15, 2026

The Britpop legend has been following the football and supporting England during their World Cup bid more than ever this, after Oasis single Wonderwall became tied to the team's celebrations.

The 1995 hit started gaining attention when it was sung by 20,000 England fans after the squad's 4-2 win against Croatia on Wednesday 17th June.

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane were among the footballers who sang it back to the crowd, with the moment going viral shortly after and the move becoming a tradition as the team moved through the competition.

What a moment! 😍



Jude Bellingham singing along to Wonderwall as the England fans serenade the team 🎵 pic.twitter.com/A1oPoiZ9BH — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 17, 2026

Not long after, when Harry Kane lost his voice and squeaked live on air before being rendered "speechless", the Manchester rocker responded with a joke on X, suggesting it's not as easy as it looks to sing the band's flagship song.

“'It’s hard work that singing, Harry Kane," The frontman joked on the micro blogging site, before adding: "C’mon ENGLAND cmon WONDERWALL.”

It’s hard work that singing Harry Kane cmon ENGLAND cmon WONDERWALL — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 6, 2026

When news of Wonderwall streams spiking before England's match against Ghana emerged, Gallagher also reacted to the impressive stat, writing: "And rightly so it’s a f***ing classic and I sound BIBLICAL on it".

And rightly so it’s a fucking classic and I sound BIBLICAL on it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 23, 2026

His brother Noel was also uncharacteristically positive about the song being made into England's anthem during their 2026 World Cup bid, despite previously explaining why he doesn't support the country in national games. “Wonderwall belongs to the people, and it was a magical moment between the people and the players, he told The Sun. "Best of luck to everyone who’s made the trip out there.”

Oasis - Wonderwall (Official Video)

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