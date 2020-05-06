Liam Gallagher comforts fan who is feeling sad during lockdown

Liam Gallagher Performs In Milan in 2020. Picture: Getty

The former Oasis rocker has offered some kind words to a fan on Twitter and made them "smile for the first time in weeks".

Liam Gallagher has reached out to a fan who is feeling down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former Oasis frontman is known for often asking his followers how they are on Twitter, and when one replied to him revealing they weren't so well, he gave a few encouraging words.

When one fan wrote: "I’m not doing so good at all, feel sad all the time," the Shockwave singer responded: "C’mon don’t be sad easier said than done but it’ll be ok".

C’mon don’t be sad easier said than done but it’ll be ok — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 6, 2020

Encouraged by his rapid response, the fan replied: "Thanks Liam, that was really kind of you to say, you’ve just made me smile for the first time in weeks. Keep on keeping on eh. Big love"

Thanks Liam, that was really kind of you to say, you’ve just made me smile for the first time in weeks. Keep on keeping on eh. Big love ❤️ — Lyla 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🖤💃🏼🎶 (@lylalovesliam) May 6, 2020

It's not the only good deed Liam Gallagher's been doing to cheer up his fans lately. This week he shared a performance of his previously unreleased track Eh La.

The song has previously been given a live outing in 2017, but it doesn't feature on either of Liam's solo albums.

Watch the Charlie Lightening-directed video, which sees a clean-shaven Liam perform the track in a rare moment while playing guitar.

If you can identify with any of the topics discussed above, please seek help from the following organisations:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk