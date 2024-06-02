Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe date at Cardiff Arena: stage times, support, tickets & more

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman continues his 30th anniversary Definitely Maybe dates in Cardiff this week. Here's what you need to know.

Liam Gallagher is about to treat fans to another trip down memory lane with his next Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary date.

After a truly epic show in Sheffield on Saturday (1st June) the former Oasis frontman will celebrate three decades of the seminal debut album for his next stop at Cardiff Utilita Arena.

So what can we expect from Liam Gallagher's next Definitely Maybe date, who will support him and what will he play on the setlist?

Find everything you need to know about Liam Gallagher's second stop on his Definitely Maybe tour below.

When is Liam Gallagher's Cardiff date?

Liam Gallagher plays his second Definitely Maybe date at Cardiff Utilita Arena on Monday 3rd June 2024.

Who's supporting Liam Gallagher in Cardiff?

Liam Gallagher is supported by Liverpool legends Cast and youngest sone Gene's band VILLANELLE.

What time is Liam Gallagher on stage in Cardiff?*

Main Doors open: 6.00pm

6.00pm Show begins : 7.15pm

: 7.15pm Show ends: 11.00pm

*Times are approx and subject to change

What will Liam Gallagher play on the setlist?

See his setlist at Sheffield Arena on Saturday 1st June for an idea of what Liam might play:

See Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour setlist at Sheffield on 1st June 2024:

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Columbia

Shakermaker (First time played by an Oasis member since 2001)

Up in the Sky (First time by an Oasis member since 1995)

Digsy's Dinner (First time sung by Liam since 1995)

Bring It On Down (First time live since 2018)

Cloudburst(First time by an Oasis member since 1994)

I Will Believe (First time by an Oasis member since 1994)

Half the World Away (First time ever sung by Liam, Dedicated to Noel Gallagher)

D'Yer Wanna Be a Spaceman?

(Oasis song) (First time live since 2018)

Fade Away

Lock All the Doors (Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds cover) (Demo version; first time sung live by Liam)

(It's Good) To Be Free

Whatever

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Married With Children

Encore:

Supersonic

Slide Away

Live Forever

Encore 2:

I Am the Walrus (First time performed by Liam solo)

Are there still tickets for Liam Gallagher at Cardiff Arena?

All tickets to see Liam Gallagher at Utilita Arena Cardiff are sold out. However, you can visit the fan-to-fan service Twickets for available tickets for any of his remaining dates.

How to get to Utilita Arena Cardiff:

The postcode for Cardiff Utilita Arena is CF10 2EQ and their What3Words location is: ///points.famous.starts.

and their What3Words location is: Visit the arena's Getting Here page for more information on how to travel their by Rail, Bus, Taxi and more.

Get more information on timings, the venue's bag policy and more on the Cardiff Utilita Arena's official Liam Gallagher event page.

Visit the website for the venue's FAQs here.

Where is Liam Gallagher headed next?

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support

Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.

