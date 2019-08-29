Buy tickets to Radio X presents Liam Gallagher and very special guest Sam Fender

Radio X presents… Liam Gallagher and very special guest Sam Fender. Picture: Radio X/Press

Here’s how to get your hands on tickets to this incredible show at the O₂ Ritz Manchester next month.

Liam Gallagher, one of the world’s biggest artists, is to play an intimate homecoming gig especially for Radio X listeners in Manchester next month.

He’ll be joined on the massive double-bill by very special guest Sam Fender, who will open the exclusive show at O₂ Ritz Manchester on Saturday 21 September.

Tickets for Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher and very special guest Sam Fender go on general sale on Friday 30 August at 9am right here.

Sam Fender in 2019. Picture: Press

Radio X presents… Liam Gallagher and very special guest Sam Fender

O₂ Ritz Manchester, Saturday 21 September (doors 6pm)

Tickets: £40.00 + booking fee (age 14+, under 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over)

Tickets on general sale from 9am on Friday 30 August from radiox.co.uk

Please see the full terms and conditions for purchasing tickets to this event here

In this very special gig, Radio X is bringing together one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll stars of our generation with one of the most critically-acclaimed and exciting new talents to break through onto the scene in recent times.

Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender have spent the summer playing to hundreds of thousands of fans, and will perform to just over 1,000 Radio X listeners in this intimate Manchester gig.

The Radio X Presents gig will take place the week after Sam’s debut album Hypersonic Missiles drops, and the day after Liam releases his hotly anticipated second solo album Why Me? Why Not. The gig also falls on Liam’s birthday.

Radio X Presents is Radio X’s series of exclusive gigs which brings the world’s biggest bands and solo artists to play in intimate venues. Previous Radio X Presents gigs have seen the likes of Catfish & the Bottlemen, Stereophonics and Courteeners perform intimate gigs exclusively for Radio X listeners.

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and on digital radio right across the UK, on mobile via the Radio X app and the Global Player, online at radiox.co.uk or ask your smart speaker to “play Radio X”.