Liam Gallagher is reportedly building a pool at his home, despite not being able to swim

4 February 2025, 14:22 | Updated: 4 February 2025, 14:24
The Oasis frontman is believed to be building a large pool in his back garden, despite admittedly not being a good swimmer.
Liam Gallagher appears to be building a swimming pool in the garden of his North London home.
The Oasis frontman, who has admitted he has difficulty swimming, is perhaps planning to improve his skills in the water, as an exclusive photo has been shared by the The Mirror, which show his back yard has been dug out to make way for a 24ft pool.
According to The Standard, the Manchester rocker not only had plans for the 24ft by 12ft pool approved in September, but also plans to add a high-security wall and gates to the £4million Highgate Home.
The Some Might Say singer previously opened up about his swimming abilities on an episode of Channel 4's Gogglebox, during a discussion with his mum Peggy and his youngest son Gene, saying: "Me, Noel, and Paul can't swim."
"You can swim, just not with your head up. You go underwater," his son Gene countered, to which Liam replied: "I can do half a width. I wish I could swim. I struggle when it goes deeper and that.
"That's when I start flapping around like some mad salmon, like a crazy salmon and I've got to go back."
He added: "I struggle having a shower."
Liam may well be using his new pool to help him get in shape for Oasis Live '25, which will see him reunite with his brother Noel for a world tour this year.
And the rocker has already suggesting that the hard work has begun. When one fan asked him how the regime was going, he replied: "I'm in the zone".
I’m in the zone— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 28, 2025
Liam and Noel kick off their reunion dates on 4th July at Cardiff, Principality Stadium, playing a second night at the Welsh national stadium before heading to Manchester's Heaton Park for a string of epic homecoming dates.
The Britpop legends will also play several shows at London's Wembley Stadium, before playing shows in Scotland, Ireland, North America, South America, Australia, Japan and North Korea.
