Liam Gallagher is reportedly building a pool at his home, despite not being able to swim

Liam Gallagher performs At Lucca Summer Festival in 2022. Picture: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman is believed to be building a large pool in his back garden, despite admittedly not being a good swimmer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher appears to be building a swimming pool in the garden of his North London home.

The Oasis frontman, who has admitted he has difficulty swimming, is perhaps planning to improve his skills in the water, as an exclusive photo has been shared by the The Mirror, which show his back yard has been dug out to make way for a 24ft pool.

According to The Standard, the Manchester rocker not only had plans for the 24ft by 12ft pool approved in September, but also plans to add a high-security wall and gates to the £4million Highgate Home.

The Some Might Say singer previously opened up about his swimming abilities on an episode of Channel 4's Gogglebox, during a discussion with his mum Peggy and his youngest son Gene, saying: "Me, Noel, and Paul can't swim."

"You can swim, just not with your head up. You go underwater," his son Gene countered, to which Liam replied: "I can do half a width. I wish I could swim. I struggle when it goes deeper and that.

"That's when I start flapping around like some mad salmon, like a crazy salmon and I've got to go back."

He added: "I struggle having a shower."

Liam may well be using his new pool to help him get in shape for Oasis Live '25, which will see him reunite with his brother Noel for a world tour this year.

And the rocker has already suggesting that the hard work has begun. When one fan asked him how the regime was going, he replied: "I'm in the zone".

I’m in the zone — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 28, 2025

Liam and Noel kick off their reunion dates on 4th July at Cardiff, Principality Stadium, playing a second night at the Welsh national stadium before heading to Manchester's Heaton Park for a string of epic homecoming dates.

The Britpop legends will also play several shows at London's Wembley Stadium, before playing shows in Scotland, Ireland, North America, South America, Australia, Japan and North Korea.

See Oasis' Live '25 dates for 2025 so far:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne - JUST ADDED

Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile

22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

