Bring Me The Horizon react to Liam Gallagher’s praise of their Wonderwall cover

Bring Me The Horizon with Liam Gallagher inset. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images, Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers were shocked the Oasis frontman didn't "rinse" them for their take on the Britpop classic.

Bring Me The Horizon were shocked by Liam Gallagher's reaction to their recent cover of Wonderwall.

The Sheffield rockers gave the 1995 Britpop classic the metal treatment for a Spotify Singles earlier this year and and admitted that they were expecting the Manchester legend to “slag it off”.

However, at the time, when asked about the rendition by a fan on X, the Oasis frontman wrote: "I f***ing LOVE it".

I fucking LOVE it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 29, 2025

“It’s a good song, it’s actually one of my favourites. Top five,” frontman Oli Sykes told NME at last week’s BRIT Awards when asked about Liam's seal of approval. “We always usually cover stuff that no one has ever heard of, so we were like ‘Now let’s try to reimagine something that everyone knows. Make it easy for ourselves’. It came out alright I think! It was crazy that Liam didn’t slag it off to the high heavens…”

“We were expecting [Liam] to absolutely rinse us,” added drummer Matt Nicholls. “But he said some actually nice things! It was cool and I think it went down as good as we wished it could.”

Bring Me The Horizon were nominated for Group Of The Year, losing out on the night to Ezra Collective.

The stickman also reflected on the influence of the 90s legends, adding: “[We grew up] listening to them, definitely. It’s hard to ignore them, especially being our age, because Oasis are a British staple.”

The Sheffield rockers - made up of frontman - have covered Wonderwall for a special Spotify singles series and it's been given the thumbs up by the legendary frontman of the Britpop band.

Listen to their take on the 1995 single below:

Meanwhile, Bring Me The Horizon - who are completed by lead guitarist Lee Malia and bassist Matt Kean - are set to play a headline set at Reading & Leeds 2025.

Also topping the bill at the twin festivals are Chappell Roan, Travis Scott, and Hozier - with likes of The Kooks, Bloc Party, Soft Play, Wunderhorse, Amyl and the Sniffers, Sea Girls, Good Neighbours, Example and more on the line-up.

Tickets are on sale now.

The band have also just announced North American Ascension tour dates, whick will kick-off in the Autumn.

