Liam Gallagher brands reports of secret meeting with Noel and Bonehead as "fake news"

The Oasis frontman has responded to claims he was spotted with his formerly estranged brother and the band's co-founder Bonehead.

Liam Gallagher has responded to reports that he met up with his brother Noel and and former Oasis bandmate Bonehead for reunion talks this week.

Reports from various outlets such as The Sun suggested the Gallagher brothers met with the band's co-founder and rhythm guitarist at a London hotel on Tuesday (25th February), for secret talks to discuss the mammoth shows set to start this summer.

However, Liam soon poured cold water over the reports and when a fan asked him directly if the meeting happened, the Rock N Roll Star simply replied in big capital letters: "FAKE NEWS".

FAKE NEWS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2025

However, as ever the Some Might Say singer can't always be taken at face value, because when one fan asked him if he saw Noel the day before he appeared to joke: "I did it was lovely we had a lovely chat and a cuddle".

I did it was lovely we had a lovely chat and a cuddle — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 27, 2025

It's not yet confirmed who will join Liam and Noel in the line-up for the reunion gigs, which sees them play the UK and Ireland, plus North America, Argentina, Brazil, Japan, South Korea and Australia, but Bonehead has previously told Radio X that he'd have his plectrums ready if he got the call.

"Never say never, I would say," the musician said back in 2024 when asked if he believes Oasis would ever reunite. "Realistically? I don't know. Liam's got his solo career. As has Noel. I don't know, you're asking the wrong person. But I'd love to see it."

Asked if he would be part of the line-up himself, the star added: "See that bag under there? Plectrums in there. I'm ready, got me dancing shoes."

Bonehead on whether he'd take part in an Oasis reunion

One eagle-eyed fan also noticed that Bonehead is the only other Oasis member who features in the announcement trailer, meaning there could be a good chance he could be taking to the stage later.

Bonehead is gonna be a part of

the Oasis reunion he’s the ONLY

other Oasis member in the trailer

video that they posted here!



pic.twitter.com/6yGqwugkWh — Fog & Lime (@FogandLime) August 27, 2024

It's not the only teasing recently to come from Liam Gallagher about the nature of the reunion shows, with him also discussing the possible length of their sets.

When a fan approached wrote Liam on X: "Liam some people believe Oasis gigs will last only one hour, tell em you were joking," the rocker replied: "Just under 59 mins 59 secs".

Just under 59 mins 59 secs — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 24, 2025

Fans responded to the joke in good humour for the most part, with one commenting: "very funny very funny."

very funny very funny — AUBREY | SEEING OASIS 🍓 (@lizzygranxtspo) February 24, 2025

Another asked if he'd consider adding another second to round it up to the full hour.

What happened to the other second — Thanksgiving Chicken ⚭ #youngins4l🌟59 (@ynfpreston) February 24, 2025

Liam has also answered questions on the setlist, telling fans they can probably expect a setlist which looks something like those rumoured to have been 'leaked'.

When one fan took to the platform to ask if the setlist below was "official" the Supersonic singer replied: "It’s not far off".

It’s not far off — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2025

Read more:

See Oasis' Live '25 reunion dates:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

21st October - Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)

25th October - Tokyo Dome, Japan

26th October - Tokyo Dome, Japan

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney (SOLD OUT)

8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney (SOLD OUT)

15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

