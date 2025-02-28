Liam Gallagher brands reports of secret meeting with Noel and Bonehead as "fake news"

On Air Now
28 February 2025, 17:21 | Updated: 28 February 2025, 17:29
The Oasis frontman has responded to claims he was spotted with his formerly estranged brother and the band's co-founder Bonehead.
Liam Gallagher has responded to reports that he met up with his brother Noel and and former Oasis bandmate Bonehead for reunion talks this week.
Reports from various outlets such as The Sun suggested the Gallagher brothers met with the band's co-founder and rhythm guitarist at a London hotel on Tuesday (25th February), for secret talks to discuss the mammoth shows set to start this summer.
However, Liam soon poured cold water over the reports and when a fan asked him directly if the meeting happened, the Rock N Roll Star simply replied in big capital letters: "FAKE NEWS".
FAKE NEWS— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2025
However, as ever the Some Might Say singer can't always be taken at face value, because when one fan asked him if he saw Noel the day before he appeared to joke: "I did it was lovely we had a lovely chat and a cuddle".
I did it was lovely we had a lovely chat and a cuddle— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 27, 2025
It's not yet confirmed who will join Liam and Noel in the line-up for the reunion gigs, which sees them play the UK and Ireland, plus North America, Argentina, Brazil, Japan, South Korea and Australia, but Bonehead has previously told Radio X that he'd have his plectrums ready if he got the call.
"Never say never, I would say," the musician said back in 2024 when asked if he believes Oasis would ever reunite. "Realistically? I don't know. Liam's got his solo career. As has Noel. I don't know, you're asking the wrong person. But I'd love to see it."
Asked if he would be part of the line-up himself, the star added: "See that bag under there? Plectrums in there. I'm ready, got me dancing shoes."
Bonehead on whether he'd take part in an Oasis reunion
One eagle-eyed fan also noticed that Bonehead is the only other Oasis member who features in the announcement trailer, meaning there could be a good chance he could be taking to the stage later.
Bonehead is gonna be a part of— Fog & Lime (@FogandLime) August 27, 2024
the Oasis reunion he’s the ONLY
other Oasis member in the trailer
video that they posted here!
pic.twitter.com/6yGqwugkWh
It's not the only teasing recently to come from Liam Gallagher about the nature of the reunion shows, with him also discussing the possible length of their sets.
When a fan approached wrote Liam on X: "Liam some people believe Oasis gigs will last only one hour, tell em you were joking," the rocker replied: "Just under 59 mins 59 secs".
Just under 59 mins 59 secs— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 24, 2025
Fans responded to the joke in good humour for the most part, with one commenting: "very funny very funny."
very funny very funny— AUBREY | SEEING OASIS 🍓 (@lizzygranxtspo) February 24, 2025
Another asked if he'd consider adding another second to round it up to the full hour.
What happened to the other second— Thanksgiving Chicken ⚭ #youngins4l🌟59 (@ynfpreston) February 24, 2025
Liam has also answered questions on the setlist, telling fans they can probably expect a setlist which looks something like those rumoured to have been 'leaked'.
When one fan took to the platform to ask if the setlist below was "official" the Supersonic singer replied: "It’s not far off".
It’s not far off— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2025
