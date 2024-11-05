Liam Gallagher says he's "blown away" by new songs Noel has 'written for Oasis'

Liam Gallagher has been pondering what will happen after Oasis' reunion dates. Picture: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage/Getty, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman has responded to a fan asking about new Oasis material penned by his brother Noel.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has teased that Oasis will release new material.

The Manchester rocker and his estranged brother Noel shared announced their reunion this August and so far have plotted dates in the UK & Ireland, North America and Australia, with more dates still on the way.

Now it looks like the band might not just be performing reunion gigs, but could be evening releasing new songs.

When a fan on X asked Liam what he thought of the new songs his brother had written for Oasis, he simply replied: "Blown away".

Blown away — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 2, 2024

This latest comment has come after Liam has spent the last few months teasing new material from the Britpop band.

When one fan asked back in September: “Is it true that Oasis will have a new album???”, the Supersonic singer replied: “Yep it’s already finished.”

When another asked if a new album was “in the air”, the 52-year-old rocker replied: “It’s in the bag mate f*** the air”.

It’s in the bag mate fuck the air — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 7, 2024

It's not the first time Liam has discussed his plans with Oasis beyond their upcoming shows.

Last month, when asked by a fan if he feels like "retirement is inevitable" after Oasis Live '25, he said: "I’m up for carrying on but it’s not just down to me".

I’m up for carrying on but it’s not just down to me — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 22, 2024

Quizzed if specifically if he will continue with his solo career after the epic dates, Liam responded: "Nope I’m gonna be on my best behavior on this tour and hopefully Noel will see my potential and he’ll write some RnR and I’ll sing them and that’ll be that if not I’m of on holiday for 30 years" (sic).

Nope I’m gonna be on my best behavior on this tour and hopefully Noel will see my potential and he’ll write some RnR and I’ll sing them and that’ll be that if not I’m of on holiday for 30 years — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Noel and Liam have teased that they are due to announce their South American dates imminently, after sharing teasers on their socials pointing to "Tuesday 11am local time".

READ MORE:

Meanwhile, the Supersonic icons have confirmed Richard Ashcroft and Cast as the special guests for their UK & Ireland dates.

Though most of the fans are esctatic with their choices, Liam has responded to criticism over choosing The Verve frontman over younger acts.

Taking to X, the Wonderwall singer wrote: "To all the folk who are crying about us not showing love to the young bands and not letting them support there’s LEVELS to this game and I’m afraid 99 p cent of ya are way off LF***ING x".

To all the folk who are crying about us not showing love to the young bands and not letting them support there’s LEVELS to this game and I’m afraid 99 p cent of ya are way off LFUCKING x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 22, 2024

When a fan criticised the duo for not championing newer acts, Liam hit back: "Richard’s got more talent in his left nostril than all your so called new bands put together now stop being an entitled little bumbaseed and show some f***ing respect".

Richard’s got more talent in his left nostril than all your so called new bands put together now stop being an entitled little bumbaseed and show some fucking respect — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 22, 2024

See Oasis' UK & Ireland dates for 2025:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025 so far:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025