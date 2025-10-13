Liam Gallagher becomes a grandad for the first time

Molly Moorish-Gallagher and her dad, Liam. Picture: Alamy/Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty

Molly Moorish-Gallagher has given birth to a baby boy - making her dad Liam a grandfather for the first time.

The 27-year-old model posted a photo of her newborn son with West Bromwich Albion footballer Nathaniel Phillips, adding "A message to you Rudy".

The post was liked by his half-brothers Lennon and Gene Gallagher, alongside Liam's bandmate Bonehead and Molly's mother Lisa Moorish.

Molly had announced her pregnancy back in May. Her mother is singer Lisa Moorish, who had a relationship with the Oasis frontman back in the late 1990s.

She didn't meet her celebrity father until 2018, but the pair now have a good relationship, with Liam dedicating the song Now That I've Found You to his offspring in 2019.

Liam Gallagher - Now That I've Found You (Lyric Video)

Gallagher has two sons: Lennon, from his marriage to actress and singer Patsy Kensit and Gene with All Saints star Nicole Appleton. He also has a 12-year-old daughter called Gemma, from a relationship with US journalist Liza Ghorbani.