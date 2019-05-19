Liam Gallagher: As It Was - See photos from the Oasis legend's documentary

The former Oasis frontman's As It Was doc is set for release next month. Whet your appetite with our best photos from the film.

Liam Gallagher: As It Was is set for release next month.

The film, which is directed by Charlie Lightening and Gavin Fitzgerald and produced by Joel Kennedy and Julian Bird, is set to chart the comeback of the former Oasis frontman's comeback and the making of his debut solo album As You Were.

Watch the official trailer from As It Was above and see some of the best moments from the film so far...

Liam Gallagher in his As It Was documentary. Picture: Press/ Altitude Films
Liam Gallagher plays a comeback gig in the As It Was film documentary. Picture: Press
Liam Gallagher As It Was film documentary poster. Picture: Press
Liam Gallagher: As it Was will premiere at London's Alexandra Palace on 6 June 2019

As a press release explains: "Liam Gallagher: As It Was tells the honest and emotional story of how one of the most electrifying rock’n’roll frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge, ostracised and lost in the musical wilderness of booze, notoriety and bitter legal battles.

"Starting again alone, stripped bare and with nowhere to hide, Liam risks everything to make the greatest comeback of all time."

Watch Liam Gallagher return to his childhood home in this teaser clip:

