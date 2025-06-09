Liam Gallagher apologises for causing "distress" after teasing "big announcement"

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman ruffled some feathers when he joked about having big news to share first thing in the morning.

Liam Gallagher has had to apologise to his fans after making them believe he had big news to share.

The Oasis frontman took to X on Monday 9th June to tease to his fans on the platform that he had a: "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT" at "6.30 am".

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT 6.30 am — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 9, 2025

Unsurprisingly, this caused quite a stir among his followers, with some speculating that there were new band members set to added to the line up and others suggesting there could be "warm up gigs" announced.

Warm up gigs?? — Adele (@adele_liam) June 9, 2025

However, when 6:30 am rolled around, it became clear that Gallagher had no such announcement and instead was simply winding everyone up after he followed his announcement with: “I WORK OUT.”

Taking back to the platform, he wrote: "Gotta admit that was good craic gotta you all riled up to ras".

Gotta admit that was good craic gotta you all riled up to ras — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 9, 2025

Though most his fans understood the joke, some weren't too impressed by the rocker deciding to cause "chaos" and the Some Might Say singer was soon forced to apologise.

Taking to X, he wrote: "If I caused any distress and upset anyone this morning I’m deeply sorry that wasn’t my intention I thought it was a bit of fun I got it wrong please forgive me LG".

If I caused any distress and upset anyone this morning I’m deeply sorry that wasn’t my intention I thought it was a bit of fun I got it wrong please forgive me LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 9, 2025

Seemed like the drama almost had the Manchester rocker considering if he should leave the platform altogether, although we'd take anything he says on the platform with a pinch of salt.

Guys I think I’m gonna close my twitter account and think long and hard about my EXISTENCE this morning has been a real eye opener — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 9, 2025

Meanwhile, Liam has offered fans an insight into how preparations are going ahead of the tour dates, including how drummer Joey Waronker is getting on with the band.

When a fan quizzed him what he thought of the sticksman and if he thinks he's appropriate for the Oasis sound, he gushed: "He’s the best and we’re lucky to have him I’ve enjoyed all our drummers but this guy is special".

He’s the best and we’re lucky to have him I’ve enjoyed all our drummers but this guy is special — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2025

The Oasis Live '25 reunion tour kicks off at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 4th July and winds up in São Paulo, Brazil on 23rd November.

All UK and Ireland shows, which are sold out, will feature special guests Richard Ashcroft and Cast.

See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile

22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

