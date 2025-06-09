Liam Gallagher apologises for causing "distress" after teasing "big announcement"

9 June 2025

Liam Gallagher in 2024
Liam Gallagher in 2024. Picture: Zuma Press / Alamy Stock Photo

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman ruffled some feathers when he joked about having big news to share first thing in the morning.

Liam Gallagher has had to apologise to his fans after making them believe he had big news to share.

The Oasis frontman took to X on Monday 9th June to tease to his fans on the platform that he had a: "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT" at "6.30 am".

Unsurprisingly, this caused quite a stir among his followers, with some speculating that there were new band members set to added to the line up and others suggesting there could be "warm up gigs" announced.

However, when 6:30 am rolled around, it became clear that Gallagher had no such announcement and instead was simply winding everyone up after he followed his announcement with: “I WORK OUT.”

Taking back to the platform, he wrote: "Gotta admit that was good craic gotta you all riled up to ras".

Though most his fans understood the joke, some weren't too impressed by the rocker deciding to cause "chaos" and the Some Might Say singer was soon forced to apologise.

Taking to X, he wrote: "If I caused any distress and upset anyone this morning I’m deeply sorry that wasn’t my intention I thought it was a bit of fun I got it wrong please forgive me LG".

Seemed like the drama almost had the Manchester rocker considering if he should leave the platform altogether, although we'd take anything he says on the platform with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, Liam has offered fans an insight into how preparations are going ahead of the tour dates, including how drummer Joey Waronker is getting on with the band.

When a fan quizzed him what he thought of the sticksman and if he thinks he's appropriate for the Oasis sound, he gushed: "He’s the best and we’re lucky to have him I’ve enjoyed all our drummers but this guy is special".

The Oasis Live '25 reunion tour kicks off at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 4th July and winds up in São Paulo, Brazil on 23rd November.

All UK and Ireland shows, which are sold out, will feature special guests Richard Ashcroft and Cast.

See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:

July 2025

  • 4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 25th July - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 26th July - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 30th July - London, Wembley Stadium

August 2025

  • 2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 16th August- Dublin, Croke Park
  • 17th August- Dublin, Croke Park
  • 24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
  • 25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
  • 28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
  • 31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 2025

  • 1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
  • 6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
  • 7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
  • 12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
  • 13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
  • 27th September - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 28th September - London, Wembley Stadium

October 2025

  • 31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

  • 1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
  • 4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
  • Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
  • Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
  • 15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • 16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • 19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile
  • 22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
  • 23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

