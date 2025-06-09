Liam Gallagher apologises for causing "distress" after teasing "big announcement"

On Air Now
9 June 2025, 13:29 | Updated: 9 June 2025, 16:56
The Oasis frontman ruffled some feathers when he joked about having big news to share first thing in the morning.
Liam Gallagher has had to apologise to his fans after making them believe he had big news to share.
The Oasis frontman took to X on Monday 9th June to tease to his fans on the platform that he had a: "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT" at "6.30 am".
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT 6.30 am— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 9, 2025
Unsurprisingly, this caused quite a stir among his followers, with some speculating that there were new band members set to added to the line up and others suggesting there could be "warm up gigs" announced.
Warm up gigs??— Adele (@adele_liam) June 9, 2025
However, when 6:30 am rolled around, it became clear that Gallagher had no such announcement and instead was simply winding everyone up after he followed his announcement with: “I WORK OUT.”
Taking back to the platform, he wrote: "Gotta admit that was good craic gotta you all riled up to ras".
Gotta admit that was good craic gotta you all riled up to ras— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 9, 2025
Though most his fans understood the joke, some weren't too impressed by the rocker deciding to cause "chaos" and the Some Might Say singer was soon forced to apologise.
Taking to X, he wrote: "If I caused any distress and upset anyone this morning I’m deeply sorry that wasn’t my intention I thought it was a bit of fun I got it wrong please forgive me LG".
If I caused any distress and upset anyone this morning I’m deeply sorry that wasn’t my intention I thought it was a bit of fun I got it wrong please forgive me LG— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 9, 2025
Seemed like the drama almost had the Manchester rocker considering if he should leave the platform altogether, although we'd take anything he says on the platform with a pinch of salt.
Guys I think I’m gonna close my twitter account and think long and hard about my EXISTENCE this morning has been a real eye opener— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 9, 2025
Meanwhile, Liam has offered fans an insight into how preparations are going ahead of the tour dates, including how drummer Joey Waronker is getting on with the band.
When a fan quizzed him what he thought of the sticksman and if he thinks he's appropriate for the Oasis sound, he gushed: "He’s the best and we’re lucky to have him I’ve enjoyed all our drummers but this guy is special".
He’s the best and we’re lucky to have him I’ve enjoyed all our drummers but this guy is special— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2025
The Oasis Live '25 reunion tour kicks off at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 4th July and winds up in São Paulo, Brazil on 23rd November.
All UK and Ireland shows, which are sold out, will feature special guests Richard Ashcroft and Cast.
