Amelia Dimoldenberg would rather Liam Gallagher over Noel for Chicken Shop Date

Liam Gallagher, Amelia Dimoldenberg and Noel Gallagher. Picture: 1. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty 2. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images 3. GORC/GC Images

By Jenny Mensah

The YouTube star and comedian revealed which of the Oasis brother's she'd prefer to take out on her famous dates.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Amelia Dimoldenberg would choose Liam Gallagher over his brother Noel for a Chicken Shop Date.

The journalist, comedian and YouTube star attended the NME Awards on Wednesday 2nd March, where she revealed that she loves the Supersonic film and really wants to have a chicken-based meal with the former Oasis frontman.

Asked by Radio X's Jack Wood if she'd get the Everything's Electric rocker on a date, she replied: "Oh my. I've tried! I've tried to get Liam Gallagher and failed."

Asked who she'd choose out of him and his brother, she hardly hesitated, replying: "Liam," adding: "Sorry that was quick!"

Also on her hit list were Bring Me The Horizon, who closed out the awards ceremony, but did stress "there's a lot of them".

Watch our interview with the star below:

Liam Gallagher and BMTH aren't the only rockers she's got her eye on either, as she wants none other than Sam Fender for her famous series.

I'm a big Sam Fender fan," she told Radio X. "I really want to get him on Chicken Shop Date, so I think after his performance I might shimmy on over to him and be weird..."

Asked what she'd ask the Seventeen Going Under singer, she said: "I feel like all my questions would be about Newcastle.

She added: "I want to film it in Newcastle, but apart from that I can't give too much away as I don't wan't to give away my trade secrets."

READ MORE: Dave Grohl says Liam Gallagher is "one of the last remaining rock stars"

Liam Gallagher was due to attend the star-studded bash, but he unfortunately cancelled at the last minute due to illness.

He was honoured on the night with the Music Moment of The Year award for his free NHS gig and dedicated the award to key workers.

Meanwhile, Sam Fender went on to have a great night at the awards ceremony, opening the show with a performance of his Seventeen Going Under single and picking up two awards for Best Album By A UK Artist and Best Album In The World for his breakthrough second album.

Fender and his band also met the viral trainspotter Francis Bourgeois and Radio X captured the magical behind the scenes moment.

READ MORE - The NME Awards 2022: Full list of winners