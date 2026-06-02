Liam Gallagher announced as ambassador for Manchester music charity Brighter Sound

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Drew Vickers

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman and the not-for-profit organisation are offering the chance to win sold-out Adidas Spezial LG Achille SPZL trainers, with all proceeds going towards the charity.

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Liam Gallagher has been confirmed as the new ambassador for Brighter Sound.

The Oasis frontman has joined forces with the Manchester music charity, which was launched 25 years ago in order to help young people, emerging artists and future music professionals navigate the business by helping them build confidence, develop skills and find their own path in music.

Speaking of the announcement, the Manchester rocker said: “I’m honoured to be an Ambassador for Brighter Sound and support the new generation of creatives launch their music projects. We need more help for the Arts, especially for the working class”.

Together they are launching a competition, giving fans the chance to win pairs of Gallagher's sold-out adidas Achille SPZL trainers – including rare Japanese-exclusive editions.

The charity explained on their website: "We’re excited to share that Liam Gallagher is joining us as a Brighter Sound ambassador – kicking off a new partnership focused on supporting the next generation of artists in Greater Manchester.

"For more than 25 years, we’ve worked alongside young people, emerging artists and future music professionals to help them build confidence, develop skills and find their own path in music. But right now, it’s getting harder than ever for musicians to access opportunities, funding and support."

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There are 40 pairs of the LG Achille SPZL Japan-Exclusive “Brown Stone” Edition Trainers (pictured left), with sizes ranging from UK 3.5 to 11.5 up for grabs in the new prize draw and 95 pairs of the LG Achille SPZL UK “Stone Khaki” Edition Trainers (pictured right), with sizes ranging from UK 3.15 to 12.5.

These LG Adidas Achille SPZL trainers are up for grabs. Picture: Adidas/press

Fans can enter the competition through Zeffy, with a paid single entry costing £10 each and a bundle of three tickets costing £25.

You can also enter for free by sending your name, email address, date of birth, phone number and preferred shoe size/Edition to Brighter Sound's PO Box address, with full instructions listed in the terms and conditions.

Entries for the competition will close on Monday 13th July by 11pm and 100% of proceeds from the draw will go directly towards supporting the charity's work with emerging artists and young creatives across Greater Manchester.

Brighter Sound Director, Kate Lowes, said: “It's a real honour to be working with Liam and his team on this special prize draw, and to welcome him as an ambassador for Brighter Sound.

"Manchester is an incredible place for music – and Liam and Oasis are a huge part of that story. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to making sure that more amazing talent continues to grow from the city and find its place on the world stage.”

Earlier this year, Brighter Sound helped lead the first ever BRITs Fringe, which coincided with the BRIT Awards’ move to Manchester and brought together artists, industry and audiences under the banner ‘Manchester Seen and Heard’.

The programme showcased Greater Manchester’s grassroots music scene and created new opportunities for emerging talent.

The charity has also confirmed their activity with Gallagher is the “first stage of a wider collaboration” between them, the further details set to be released later this year.

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