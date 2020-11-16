Liam Gallagher announces All You’re Dreaming Of single

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

The former Oasis frontman has shared the details of his new single, which will be released this month with proceeds going to charity.

Liam Gallagher has announced his new single All You’re Dreaming Of.

The former Oasis rocker will release the track on 27 November, with proceeds of the release donated to Action For Children UK.

Gallagher said of the single: "All You’re Dreaming Of is an instant classic that is perfect for this time of year. Considering the year that we’ve all had, I hope this brings back some much needed love and hope. Bing Crosby would have been proud."

Inspiration for the Andrew Wyatt-produced single came from a spin Gallagher put on an idea created by his co-writer and Ivor Novello winner Simon Aldred, who's worked on both of the Manchester rocker's No. 1 solo albums.

All You're Dreaming Of will also be released on vinyl on 18 December and is available to pre-order now.

It will be released as a black 7” and a white 12" - with the latter including the song's original demo. A red 7” is also available only from the official Liam Gallagher store.

The b-side of each format is etched with star artwork and a unique lyric from the song.

Net proceeds from each download and stream will go to the leading charity, Action For Children, from the day of release until 31st December 2020.

With 476 services in communities across the UK, Action for Children provides practical and emotional support to children and young people, as well as ensuring their voices are heard, and campaigning for every child to have a safe and happy childhood. This year’s coronavirus crisis has made life harder than ever for vulnerable children and families, and the charity’s frontline staff have been working tirelessly to support them.

The news comes after Liam teased this weekend that he was shooting the video for the new track.

Last week also saw Liam announce the details of his Down By The River Thames livestream, which will take place on 5 December.

The show promises to include iconic songs from throughout his career with Oasis as well as his new solo hits and some surprises in between.

Gallagher's epic performance will see him sail past some of London's most famous landmarks with MelodyVR's groundbreaking technology putting fans at the heart of the action.

The Wall of Glass singer said of the event: "To all my brothers and sisters around the world. I'm performing a one-off celestial live performance for you to stream, 'Down By The River Thames', on 5th December 2020. I'll be performing tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven't heard me sing for a long, long time. C'mon you know. LG x”.

See the stream dates and times for each region below:

Stream 1 – Saturday 5 December 8pm GMT for UK, Ireland and Europe.

Stream 2 - Saturday 5 December 8pm ET for East Coast North America and South America.

Stream 3 - Saturday 5 December 8pm PT for West Coast North America and Central America.

Stream 4 - Sunday 6 December 8pm AEST for Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

