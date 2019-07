Liam Gallagher adds new show to 2019 tour dates

Watch it below:

In the video, the Paper Crown singer said: “I wanna thank all my brothers and sisters for buying tickets for the tour. I really appreciate it. You’ve made a very so-called angry man very, very happy. I love yous all and I’ll see you soon.”

The soup joke refers to a comment Noel Gallagher made to Q magazine back in 2009: "Liam is... rude, arrogant, intimidating and lazy. He's the angriest man you'll ever meet. He's like a man with a fork in a world of soup.”

