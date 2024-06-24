Liam Gallagher at 3Arena Dublin: stage times, support, setlist, tickets travel & more

Liam Gallagher on his 2024 Definitely Maybe dates. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman plays the second of two of his Dublin dates today as part of his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour. Here's what you need to know.

Liam Gallagher is about to treat fans to another nostalgia-fest thanks to his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates.

After epic shows in Sheffield, Cardiff, London and Manchester and Glasgow, the former Oasis frontman will celebrate three decades of the seminal debut album with a duo of dates at 3 Arena Dublin.

So what can we expect from Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe shows in the Irish capital, who will support him and what will he play on the setlist?

Find everything you need to know about Liam Gallagher's second Dublin date on his Definitely Maybe tour below.

Big up the Dublin massive your brothers and sisters ripped it up last night bring the noise don’t be late LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 24, 2024

When are Liam Gallagher's dates at 3Arena Dulblin?

Liam Gallagher plays Dublin's 3Arena on Sunday 23rd June 2024 and Monday 24th June 2024.

Who's supporting Liam Gallagher in Dublin?

The former Oasis frontman will be supported on both nights in Dublin by Cast and Liam's son Gene's band VILLANELLE.

What are the Liam Gallagher stage times in Dublin?*

Doors: 6:30pm

Villanelle: 7:00pm

Cast: 7:45pm

Liam Gallagher: 9:00pm

Event timings are approximate. Be sure to arrive in plenty of time.

What will Liam Gallagher play on the setlist?

So far, Liam has stuck to the same setlist for all of his dates, so it's fair to assume he will do the same in Glasgow.

See his Definitely Maybe setlist so far below:

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Columbia

Shakermaker

Up in the Sky

Digsy's Dinner

Bring It On Down

Cloudburst

I Will Believe

Half the World Away

D'Yer Wanna Be a Spaceman?

Fade Away

Lock All the Doors

(It's Good) To Be Free

Whatever

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Married With Children

Encore:

Supersonic

Slide Away

Live Forever

Encore 2:

I Am the Walrus

Liam Gallagher - Rock 'N' Roll Star - Sheffield Arena

Are there still tickets for Liam Gallagher in Dublin?

There are a limited amount of tickets to see Liam Gallagher in Glasgow. Visit the event page, Ticketmaster or Twickets for more details.

How to get to the 3Arena Dublin:

The Dublin's 3Arena is located at North Wall Quay, North Wall, Dublin 1, Ireland.

There is limited car parking available in The Point Village carpark, and gig-goers are advised to get to the venue by train, bus, or the Luas Red Line (tram).

Visit Dublin 3Arena's Getting Here page in order to plan your visit.

Liam Gallagher - Half The World Away

Where is Liam Gallagher headed next?

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.