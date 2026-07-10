Watch the video for The Last Dinner Party's new single Knocking At The Sky

The Last Dinner Party and their From The Pyre deluxe edition artwork. Picture: Rachell Smith/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The art rockers have shared their new single, which is described as the final chapter to their From The Pyre album.

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The Last Dinner Party have shared their new single Knocking At The Sky.

The art rockers - comprised of Abigail Morris, Georgia Davies, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts and Aurora Nishevci - have unleashed the track on the extended digital deluxe edition of the band's critically acclaimed sophomore album, From The Pyre, out now.

Knocking At The Sky, which was previously debuted by the band at their O2 Academy Brixton on the final night of their sold-out UK tour, has been described as "an effervescent paracosm" which closes the last chapter of the record.

Knocking at the Sky - which was also the last song TLDP recorded with Animesh Raval at Crouch End’s Church studios - comes alongside a music video shot with director Sinclair Bryant.

The visuals pay homage to classic LA cinema; the sirens of Hollywood noir, the scream queens of slashers and skin flicks and the underground world of John Waters.

Watch their official video for the song below:

The Last Dinner Party - Knocking at the Sky

Speaking of the single, the band said: "Knocking at the Sky is the final tale from The Pyre. After creating an album about storytelling and worldbuilding we thought it apt to end this act with a story set in the sinister mythworld itself: Los Angeles. Hollywood is the ultimate fairytale; the stakes are at surreal heights, the landscape is unruly and plastic and its populated with a cast of Grimm characters all striving and struggling at the centre of their own hero’s journey."

The single follows Big Dog — also co-produced alongside Animesh Raval — "a dark, forceful three minutes of leftfield art-pop," which was released alongside a spoken word piece Come All You Beasts, which the band regularly recite live before performing the the track.

Watch The Last Dinner Party perform Big Dog and listen to Come All You Beasts here.

The Last Dinner Party - Big Dog (On The Road)

Explaining the poem, Come All You Beasts, bassist Georgia Davies comments, “Come All You Beasts was written as a way to introduce the folkloric and storytelling elements of From the Pyre to Big Dog. The themes of the song were interpolated with Bible verses, subverting prescriptive messages about women’s safety. We have always been inspired by poetry and performance in all forms, so spoken word with improvisational accompaniment felt like a natural extension of our art."

Listen to From The Pyre (Deluxe) now:

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The Nothing Matters rockers have recently returned to from their the US headline tour to play the likes of Isle of Wight and TRANSMT Festivals, and are fresh from supporting Wolf Alice's milestone headline show at Finsbury Park last Sunday (5th July).

The summer isn't quite over for the baroque rockers yet, who have festival sets at Monaco's Monte-Carlo summer Festival, Paléo Festival in Nyon, Switzerland and Latitude and Wilderness festival back in the UK.

The Last Dinner Party have shared new material. Picture: Rachell Smith

The band have also been announced as support for Olivia Rodrigo when she takes The Unravelled Tour to Los Angeles and New York in January and February 2027, marking a full circle moment for the band who previously supported Rodrigo at BEST Hyde Park back in June 2025.

In addition, this October The Last Dinner Party will return to the US for a 14-date support run for Sombr.

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