The Last Dinner Party share new single Second Best and add dates to 2025 UK tour

The song is the latest cut to be taken from the band’s second studio album From The Pyre.

The Last Dinner Party have shared their new single.

It may be called Second Best, but it’s the third cut to be taken from the band’s sophomore album, From The Pyre, which is set for release on Friday 17th October.

“I wish I could go back and say to myself that I am worth more than that, and that no one needs to accept being second best,” said Emily Roberts on the inspiration behind the baroque rock band’s latest track, which follows lead single This Is The Killer Speaking and its sultry follow-up The Scythe.

“I hope that the song captures the pain, anger and despair I felt but most importantly the defiance and satisfaction I now have in being able to immortalise this person in a song and to look back on the situation with more maturity.”

Meanwhile, the Nothing Matters rockers have added dates to their 2025 UK tour.

TLDP will now stop at Glasgow’s Barrowland and The Octagon in Sheffield, alongside their previously announced dates in the likes of Manchester and tow consecutive homecoming shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

The new dates go on pre-sale from Friday 3rd October at 9am.

The Last Dinner Party's 2025 UK & Ireland dates:

14th November – 3Arena, Dublin

17th November – Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

18th November - Barrowland, Glasgow - NEW DATE ADDED

20th November – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

21st November - Octagon, Sheffield - NEW DATE ADDED

23rd November – Bridlington Spa, Bridlington

25th November - UEA, Norwich - NEW DATE ADDED

26th November – Aviva Studios, Manchester

29th November – The Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

30th November – The Prospect Building, Bristol

2nd December – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

4th December – Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth

5th December – Brighton Centre, Brighton

7th December – O2 Academy Brixton, London

8th December – O2 Academy Brixton, London

Next year will also see the Sinner rockers head out on Australian and European dates next year, which kick off at Perth's Red Hill Auditorium on 10th January and draw to a close on at the Sentrum Scene in Oslo on 6th March 2026.

The Last Dinner Party's 2026 dates:

10th January – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth

13th January – AEC Theatre, Adelaide

15th January – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

17th January – ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney

19th January – Riverstage, Brisbane

22nd January – Spark Arena, Auckland

8th February – Colisieu dos Recreios, Lisbon

10th February – Sala La Riviera, Madrid

11th February – Razzmatazz, Barcelona

13th February – Fabrique, Milan

14th February – The Hall, Zurich

16th February – Zenith, Munich

17th February – Forum Karlín, Prague

19th February – Gasometer, Vienna

20th February – COS Torwar, Warsaw

22nd February – UFO im Velodrom, Berlin

23rd February – Palladium, Cologne

25th February – Le Zénith, Paris

27th February – Forest National, Brussels

1st March – AFAS Live, Amsterdam

3rd March – Vega, Copenhagen

4th March – Fållan, Stockholm

6th March – Sentrum Scene, Oslo

From The Pyre is available to pre-order here.

Speaking of the release, the band - made up of Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci - said: "This record is a collection of stories, and the concept of album-as-mythos binds them. ‘The Pyre’ itself is an allegorical place in which these tales originate, a place of violence and destruction but also regeneration, passion and light"

The Last Dinner Party From The Pyre album artwork. Picture: Press

They added: "The songs are character driven but still deeply personal, a commonplace life event pushed to pathological extreme. Being ghosted becomes a Western dance with a killer, and heartbreak laughs into the face of the apocalypse. Lyrics invoke rifles, scythes, sailors, saints, cowboys, floods, Mother Earth, Joan of Arc, and blazing infernos. We found this kind of evocative imagery to be the most honest and truthful way to discuss the way our experiences felt, giving each the emotional weight it deserves.”

"This record feels a little darker, more raw and more earthy; it takes place looking out at a sublime landscape rather than seated an opulent table. It also feels metatextual and cheeky in places, like a knowing look reflected back at ourselves.”

The Last Dinner Party - From The Pyre tracklisting:

Agnus Dei

Count The Ways

Second Best

This Is The Killer Speaking

Rifle

Woman Is A Tree

Hold Your Anger

Sail Away

The Scythe

Inferno

