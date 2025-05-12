The Last Dinner Party's second album will have "darker themes" and "fun, angry songs"

By Jenny Mensah

The band's rhythm guitarist L. Mayland has teased details about the band's sophomore album and the follow-up to Prelude To Ecstacy.

The Last Dinner Party have teased their second album will have "darker themes"

The band's rhythm guitarist Lizzie Mayland - who now goes under the name L. Mayland - has talked about everything from their new solo project and EP to the band's sophomore album, which is more inspired by the state of the world around them.

“I wrote a new song for [my solo] live shows, which is a bit more directly political and angry… and funnily enough, the upcoming album with the band is also quite angry at the world too,” they revealed to NME.

"We’re writing in direct response to what’s happening around us, and honesty is always important for that."

Asked for more details, the songwriter and instrumentalist explained: “It’s got darker themes, and we’ve been processing heavier emotions. It’s a pretty dark time, so I think that is reflected in the music because we’re in touch with the world.“

Despite the songs being more "angry" and a reflection of the times we're living in, Mayland assured fans that there will still be a sense of fun and frivolity to their new material.

"It’s not all sad, though," they added. There are some bops as well! It’s not all downbeat either – they’re fun, angry songs. I won’t go into too much detail, though; you’ll have to wait and see.”

L. Mayland's debut EP The Slow Fire Of Sleep consists of five tracks and is available to stream below:

The mini album was preceded by the single, Lighthouse, which you can watch the official video for below:

L.Mayland - Lighthouse (Official Video)

Meanwhile, The Last Dinner Party - who won the 2025 BRIT award for Best New Artist and in 2024 took home the prestigious gong for Rising Star - are set for a string of festival dates across the globe, which includes stints at Brazil's C6 and The Netherlands Pinkpop Festival.

The band will also return to the UK for a set at BST Hyde Park 2025 as special guests to Olivia Rodrigo.

Visit thelastdinnerparty.co.uk for their full list of live dates and to buy remaining tickets.

