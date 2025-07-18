The Last Dinner Party announce new album From The Pyre & share This Is The Killer Speaking single

The Last Dinner Party have announced their new album. Picture: Laura Marie Cieplik

By Jenny Mensah

The band have confirmed the details for their second studio album and shared its first single.

The Last Dinner Party have announced the details of their second studio album From The Pyre, which will be released on 17th October this year via Island Records.

Along with the news of their sophomore record - which is the follow-up to number one album Prelude To Ecstasy - the baroque rockers have shared its first taste with new single This Is The Killer Speaking.

Watch its Western-inspired below:

The Last Dinner Party - This is the Killer Speaking (Official Video)

The London five-piece - comprised of Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci - said of the new album: "This record is a collection of stories, and the concept of album-as-mythos binds them. ‘The Pyre’ itself is an allegorical place in which these tales originate, a place of violence and destruction but also regeneration, passion and light.

"The songs are character driven but still deeply personal, a commonplace life event pushed to pathological extreme. Being ghosted becomes a Western dance with a killer, and heartbreak laughs into the face of the apocalypse. Lyrics invoke rifles, scythes, sailors, saints, cowboys, floods, Mother Earth, Joan of Arc, and blazing infernos. We found this kind of evocative imagery to be the most honest and truthful way to discuss the way our experiences felt, giving each the emotional weight it deserves.”

"This record feels a little darker, more raw and more earthy; it takes place looking out at a sublime landscape rather than seated an opulent table. It also feels metatextual and cheeky in places, like a knowing look reflected back at ourselves.”

The Last Dinner Party's From The Pyre is available to pre-order here.

See the From The Pyre album artwork below:

The Last Dinner Party From The Pyre album artwork. Picture: Press

The Last Dinner Party - From The Pyre tracklisting:

Agnus Dei

Count The Ways

Second Best

This Is The Killer Speaking

Rifle

Woman Is A Tree

Hold Your Anger

Sail Away

The Scythe

Inferno

