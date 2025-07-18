The Last Dinner Party announce new album From The Pyre & share This Is The Killer Speaking single

18 July 2025, 10:37 | Updated: 18 July 2025, 10:47

The Last Dinner Party
The Last Dinner Party have announced their new album. Picture: Laura Marie Cieplik

By Jenny Mensah

The band have confirmed the details for their second studio album and shared its first single.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Last Dinner Party have announced the details of their second studio album From The Pyre, which will be released on 17th October this year via Island Records.

Along with the news of their sophomore record - which is the follow-up to number one album Prelude To Ecstasy - the baroque rockers have shared its first taste with new single This Is The Killer Speaking.

Watch its Western-inspired below:

The Last Dinner Party - This is the Killer Speaking (Official Video)

Read more:

The London five-piece - comprised of Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci - said of the new album: "This record is a collection of stories, and the concept of album-as-mythos binds them. ‘The Pyre’ itself is an allegorical place in which these tales originate, a place of violence and destruction but also regeneration, passion and light.

"The songs are character driven but still deeply personal, a commonplace life event pushed to pathological extreme. Being ghosted becomes a Western dance with a killer, and heartbreak laughs into the face of the apocalypse. Lyrics invoke rifles, scythes, sailors, saints, cowboys, floods, Mother Earth, Joan of Arc, and blazing infernos. We found this kind of evocative imagery to be the most honest and truthful way to discuss the way our experiences felt, giving each the emotional weight it deserves.”

"This record feels a little darker, more raw and more earthy; it takes place looking out at a sublime landscape rather than seated an opulent table. It also feels metatextual and cheeky in places, like a knowing look reflected back at ourselves.”

The Last Dinner Party's From The Pyre is available to pre-order here.

See the From The Pyre album artwork below:

The Last Dinner Party From The Pyre album artwork
The Last Dinner Party From The Pyre album artwork. Picture: Press

The Last Dinner Party - From The Pyre tracklisting:

  • Agnus Dei
  • Count The Ways
  • Second Best
  • This Is The Killer Speaking
  • Rifle
  • Woman Is A Tree
  • Hold Your Anger
  • Sail Away
  • The Scythe
  • Inferno

The Last Dinner Party's From The Pyre is available to pre-order here.

Read more:

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Oasis

Catfish & The Bottlemen

Kasabian

Blossoms

Green Day

Kings Of Leon

Latest Music News

Black Sabbath

How much do you know about Black Sabbath? Facts about the band on Geezer Butler's birthday

Jeff Buckley

Watch the official trailer for the It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley documentary

Coldplay press image 2024

'Yellow' shuttle buses will take Coldplay fans to two Music Of The Spheres UK shows

Coldplay

Placebo's This Search For Meaning documentary film image

Placebo to release full This Search For Meaning documentary and bonus material

Placebo