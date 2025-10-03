The Last Dinner Party got Kele from Bloc Party "slightly obsessed" with this artist...

The Last Dinner Party and Bloc Party's Kele Okereke. Picture: Rachell Smith, Matthew Baker/Getty Images

The Bloc Party frontman has revealed that Nothing Matters singer Abigail Morris rockers got him into a US singer-songwriter and now he's "slightly obsessed."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kele Okereke has become "obsessed" with singer-songwriter Addison Rae... and it's all thanks to The Last Dinner Party.

Bloc Party shared a video on Instagram this week, where they answered questions from their "Bloc Jar-ty" and looked back at their summer shows.

After quizzed about their current music obsession, frontman recalled: "So we did a festival with The Last Dinner Party and I was speaking to the singer Abi[gail Morris] and she was telling me about this singer called Addison Rae.

"So I've been listening to Addison Rae at the moment and i'm slightly obsessed".

The Banquet singer also revealed he's been "going back and listening" to a lot of Portishead and he's "kind of loving it" adding: "We saw Pulp recently and I really enjoyed that performance and yeah I've been going back and listening to them. So yeah, I've been going on a bit of a deep dive."

Watch their clip below:

Read more:

Meanwhile, earlier this year Bloc Party discussed the follow-up to their 2022 album Alpha Games and their frontman Okereke teased it would be "very personal and confessional".

"With this next Bloc Party record, it’s very personal and confessional, and I’ve never really done that as a songwriter, he Billboard. I’ve always preferred an element of distance. But in the past year I’ve been through quite an unbelievable time and had some very difficult relationships with people, and this is the only place to put all of that."

The Helicopter singer went on: "This next record I’m making will be about the study of a fleeting relationship from start to finish. And it’s going to be incredibly personal, but I’m excited about that because it’s something I’ve never really done before. I’ve never really spoken directly, and this time I will.”

Delving into the more personal details of the album, which he says will come from a place of "necessity" he added that it was about "someone that wasn’t honest and I think I need the world to see that"

This year, however, Bloc Party have spent the year looking back, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Silent Alarm album with dates across the UK, including a show in Brighton at On The Beach 2025.

Bloc Party - Helicopter - On The Beach 2025

Silent Alarm was released on 2nd February 2005 and spawned singles such as Helicopter, Banquet, She's Hearing Voices and Like Eating Glass.

The debut album peaked No.3 in the UK Album Chart, going on to spend two weeks in the Top 10 and eight weeks in the Top 40 overall.

The indie rockers - who have been through various line-ups since they formed in 1999 - are completed by original member Russell Lissack, alongside drummer Louise Bartle and their newest member and bassist Harry Deacon.

Read more: