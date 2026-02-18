Listen to The Last Dinner Party's HELP(2) single Let’s Do It Again!

The Last Dinner Party have shared their HELP(2) single. Picture: Rachell Smith

By Jenny Mensah

The song is the latest cut to be taken from War Child Record's new charity album, which is set for release next month.

War Child Records has unveiled the latest contribution to their forthcoming HELP(2) album.

The Last Dinner Party's Let’s Do It Again! is the third cut to come from the collaborative charity record, which is set for release on 6th March 2026 and can be pre-ordered here.

“It’s such an honour to be included on this record for a cause that is so close to our hearts,” The Last Dinner Party said. “The song is about the endless carousel of being in a relationship you know you shouldn’t be in, but giving in to the inexorable tug of returning every time you leave."

Listen to Let’s Do It Again! below:

The Last Dinner Party – Let’s Do It Again! (Visualiser) – HELP(2)

The Nothing Matters rockers added: "We’d like to say a huge thank you to War Child for asking us to be a part of the project and to James Ford for producing us, it was such a joy to work with him again!"

With the new single also comes a behind the scenes clip of the band recording the single, while being filmed and interviewed by children, as part of the creative for the project.

In addition to the musicians taking part, renowned filmmaker and Academy Award Winner Jonathan Glazer acted as Creative Director for HELP(2), working with Academy Films to oversee filming and art direction for the project.

On the decision to hand the reins over to kids, a press release explained: "Glazer and Mica Levi’s concept was simple - “By Children, For Children” - with his team handing the cameras over to children in order to see the world through their eyes and serve as a constant reminder of the reason for the endeavor to the audience and all involved.

"Each child operated their own small camera and was invited into the studios to film the artists recording without any restrictions. In addition, Glazer’s team worked with fixers and filmmakers in Ukraine, Gaza, Yemen and Sudan to gather footage filmed by children on the ground in these conflict zones. The results are a stunning piece of work that, ultimately, connects the album to the children the music seeks to help".

Let's Do It Again! follows the album's lead single Opening Night courtesy of Arctic Monkeys, which marked the band's first new material in four years.

The song also acts as an album-opener for the record, which was created "to engage music lovers globally in support of War Child's vital work delivering immediate aid, education, specialist mental health support, and protection to children affected by conflict around the world."

Arctic Monkeys – Opening Night (Visualiser) – HELP(2)

This month also saw the release of Flags, seeing Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn, work alongside Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten and spoken word artist and performance poet Kae Tempest.

The new song also features a stellar line-up, including Smiths legend Johnny Marr, Dave Okumu, Adrian Utley (Portishead), Gorillaz bassist Seye Adelekan, Ezra Collective’s Femi Koleoso, and a 43-piece children’s choir.

Listen to the song below:

Damon Albarn, Grian Chatten & Kae Tempest – Flags (Visualiser) – HELP(2)

Recorded predominantly across one week in November 2025, the record which "carries forward the spirit of the original" HELP album was formed under the stewardship of acclaimed producer James Ford and was brought to life through a close collaboration with Abbey Road Studios.

HELP(2) also includes contributions from Anna Calvi, Arlo Parks, Arooj Aftab, Bat For Lashes, Beabadoobee, Beck, Beth Gibbons, Big Thief, Black Country, New Road, Cameron Winter, Depeche Mode, Dove Ellis, Ellie Rowsell, English Teacher, Ezra Collective, Foals, Fontaines D.C., Graham Coxon, Greentea Peng, Grian Chatten, King Krule, Nilüfer Yanya, Olivia Rodrigo, Pulp, Sampha, Wet Leg and Young Fathers.

HELP(2) is released on 6th March and is available to pre-order here.

HELP(2) album artwork. Picture: Press

See the full HELP(2) tracklist here:

Arctic Monkeys - Opening Night Damon Albarn, Grian Chatten & Kae Tempest - Flags Black Country, New Road - Strangers The Last Dinner Party - Let’s do it again! Beth Gibbons - Sunday Morning Arooj Aftab & Beck - Lilac Wine King Krule - The 343 Loop Depeche Mode - Universal Soldier Ezra Collective & Greentea Peng - Helicopters Arlo Parks - Nothing I Could Hide English Teacher & Graham Coxon - Parasite Beabadoobee - Say Yes Big Thief - Relive, Redie Fontaines D.C. - Black Boys on Mopeds Cameron Winter - Warning Young Fathers - Don’t Fight the Young Pulp - Begging for Change Sampha - Naboo Wet Leg - Obvious Foals - When the War is Finally Done Bat For Lashes - Carried my girl Anna Calvi, Ellie Rowsell, Nilüfer Yanya & Dove Ellis - Sunday Light Olivia Rodrigo - The Book of Love

