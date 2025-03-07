The Last Dinner Party "implore" music fans to seek out more female, nonbinary & marginalised musicians

The Last Dinner Party. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Nothing Matters outfit discussed those from marginalised communities in music after they picked up a BRIT Award last week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Last Dinner Party want people to seek out more music from people from marginalised communities.

The Nothing Matters band attended the BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard last weekend, where they picked up the gong for Group of the Year.

Asked how much it meant to them to win as a female and non-binary band, bassist Georgia Davies told Radio X: "It feels really really good actually. And something I said earlier is that the UK is actually phenomenal in platforming and celebrating female and non-binary artists and I think that we are one of so many incredible women who are nominated tonight."

The Sinner rocker went on: "It just feels like a true honour to be in that cohort of people. And we know that outside of that cohort there are thousands of women who are making music from a pure and natural part of themselves and you know... We just represent a tiny part of the music industry and there’s so much else to explore and we implore everyone else to investigate that.

“There’s so many women and people from marginalised communities making amazing music and I implore everyone to seek that out. It’s fantastic.”

On winning the award on the night itself lead guitarist Emily Roberts added: "It’s just the icing on the cake. Getting to perform and then winning this. It’s amazing. Incredible. We’re so grateful.”

The Last Dinner Party at the 2025 BRIT Awards. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

Read more:

The Last Dinner Party - completed by lead vocalist Abigail Morris, guitarist Lizzie Mayland and keyboardist Aurora Nishevci - may have won a BRIT last week, but they already got the seal of approval from a very famous Brit last year when Sir Brian May dubbed them the "new British Rock Royalty".

The Queen legend was invited to see the band live in London by fellow guitarist Roberts and he praised the baroque rockers for providing him with a "good ol' dose of Rock Tonic" amid his minor stroke recovery.

Taking to Instagram the 77-year old musician shared a photo of himself posing with the outfit, alongside the caption: "I got to meet the new British Rock Royalty tonight - The Last Dinner Party - and they completely smashed it tonight at the Eventim Apollo. What a great show ! What a joy !!! Thanks Emily for inviting me. That was just what I needed - a good ol' dose of Rock Tonic. Folks, you have to see these guys. Bri”.

In the comments section bassist Davies replied: "Thank you so much Brian!! We wouldn’t be a band without growing up with your music so it meant so much to us".

Roberts added: "It was such an honour to meet you Brian!! Thank you so much for coming, it meant the world to us!!"

Meanwhile, the band have teased what to expect from their sophomore album and the follow-up to to their debut, number one album Prelude To Ecstasy.

Quizzed about the record, Nishevci told NME: "We’ve started writing songs for album two. So we’re starting to get ideas. We’ve not set out a concept for it, but we know we want to shift away aesthetically from album one, in terms of how we dress and the whole world. It’s still connected, but moving on to something a bit different.

"Something new," added Mayland. "Something new. Also, we all went shopping a lot in Japan and I feel like that’s really changed the aesthetic."

Nishevci teased: "It's cemented a new thing for us," before she exclaimed: "It’s steampunk, baby! Let’s go!"

The Last Dinner Party - Nothing Matters

Read more: