The Last Dinner Party announce 2025 UK & Ireland tour, plus European & Australian dates for 2026

The Last Dinner Party have announce a headline tour. Picture: Laura Marie Cieplik

By Jenny Mensah

The Nothing Matters outfit will head out on dates, which kick off in Dublin this November, before heading to Australia & Europe in 2026.

The Last Dinner Party have announced a huge headline tour that spans from Autumn 2025 through to next Spring.

The Nothing Matters five-piece will embark on UK & Ireland dates in 2025, which kick off at Dublin’s 3Arena on 14th November and concludes with two nights at O2 Academy Brixton in London on 7th and 8th December.

In the new year, the London band then heads to Australia in January and across Europe in February for a string of dates, which conclude at Sentrum Scene in Oslo on 6th March.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale from 10am local time on Friday 12th September.

Fans who pre-order their forthcoming album, From The Pyre, from the official store here will be offered access to tour pre-sale.

See their full dates below...

The Last Dinner Party's 2025 UK & Ireland dates:

14th November – 3Arena, Dublin

17th November – Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

20th November – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

23rd November – Bridlington Spa, Bridlington

26th November – Aviva Studios, Manchester

29th November – The Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

30th November – The Prospect Building, Bristol

2nd December – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

4th December – Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth

5th December – Brighton Centre, Brighton

7th December – O2 Academy Brixton, London

8th December – O2 Academy Brixton, London

The Last Dinner Party's 2026 dates:

10th January – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth

13th January – AEC Theatre, Adelaide

15th January – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

17th January – ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney

19th January – Riverstage, Brisbane

22nd January – Spark Arena, Auckland

8th February – Colisieu dos Recreios, Lisbon

10th February – Sala La Riviera, Madrid

11th February – Razzmatazz, Barcelona

13th February – Fabrique, Milan

14th February – The Hall, Zurich

16th February – Zenith, Munich

17th February – Forum Karlín, Prague

19th February – Gasometer, Vienna

20th February – COS Torwar, Warsaw

22nd February – UFO im Velodrom, Berlin

23rd February – Palladium, Cologne

25th February – Le Zénith, Paris

27th February – Forest National, Brussels

1st March – AFAS Live, Amsterdam

3rd March – Vega, Copenhagen

4th March – Fållan, Stockholm

6th March – Sentrum Scene, Oslo

The band's sophomore album From The Pyre Is released on on 17th October this year via Island Records.

Speaking of the release, the band - made up of Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci - said: "This record is a collection of stories, and the concept of album-as-mythos binds them. ‘The Pyre’ itself is an allegorical place in which these tales originate, a place of violence and destruction but also regeneration, passion and light"

The Last Dinner Party From The Pyre album artwork. Picture: Press

They added: "The songs are character driven but still deeply personal, a commonplace life event pushed to pathological extreme. Being ghosted becomes a Western dance with a killer, and heartbreak laughs into the face of the apocalypse. Lyrics invoke rifles, scythes, sailors, saints, cowboys, floods, Mother Earth, Joan of Arc, and blazing infernos. We found this kind of evocative imagery to be the most honest and truthful way to discuss the way our experiences felt, giving each the emotional weight it deserves.”

"This record feels a little darker, more raw and more earthy; it takes place looking out at a sublime landscape rather than seated an opulent table. It also feels metatextual and cheeky in places, like a knowing look reflected back at ourselves.”

The Last Dinner Party - From The Pyre tracklisting:

Agnus Dei

Count The Ways

Second Best

This Is The Killer Speaking

Rifle

Woman Is A Tree

Hold Your Anger

Sail Away

The Scythe

Inferno

So far, the band has shared the lead single, This Is The Killer Speaking, which comes alongside a Western-inspired video below:

The Last Dinner Party - This Is The Killer Speaking (Official Video)

The band will also embark on a series of sold out intimate dates to celebrate the release of the record, which will see them visit London, Nottingham, Liverpool and more.

See The Last Dinner Party's 2025 dates now:

15th October – Circuit, Kingston (w/ Banquet Records) *Matinee* - SOLD OUT

15th October - Circuit, Kingston (w/ Banquet Records) *Evening* - SOLD OUT

17th October – The Level, Nottingham (w/ Rough Trade) *Matinee* - SOLD OUT

17th October - The Level, Nottingham (w/ Rough Trade) *Evening* - SOLD OUT

19th October – 1865, Southampton (w/ Vinilo Records) – SOLD OUT

20th October – HMV Empire, Coventry (w/ HMV) – SOLD OUT

22nd October – Live House, Dundee (w/ Assai) – SOLD OUT

23rd October – The Dome, Liverpool (w/ Rough Trade) – SOLD OUT

