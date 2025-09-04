The Last Dinner Party announce 2025 UK & Ireland tour, plus European & Australian dates for 2026
4 September 2025, 11:05 | Updated: 4 September 2025, 11:21
The Nothing Matters outfit will head out on dates, which kick off in Dublin this November, before heading to Australia & Europe in 2026.
The Last Dinner Party have announced a huge headline tour that spans from Autumn 2025 through to next Spring.
The Nothing Matters five-piece will embark on UK & Ireland dates in 2025, which kick off at Dublin’s 3Arena on 14th November and concludes with two nights at O2 Academy Brixton in London on 7th and 8th December.
In the new year, the London band then heads to Australia in January and across Europe in February for a string of dates, which conclude at Sentrum Scene in Oslo on 6th March.
Tickets for the tour go on general sale from 10am local time on Friday 12th September.
Fans who pre-order their forthcoming album, From The Pyre, from the official store here will be offered access to tour pre-sale.
See their full dates below...
The Last Dinner Party's 2025 UK & Ireland dates:
- 14th November – 3Arena, Dublin
- 17th November – Corn Exchange, Edinburgh
- 20th November – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- 23rd November – Bridlington Spa, Bridlington
- 26th November – Aviva Studios, Manchester
- 29th November – The Civic Hall, Wolverhampton
- 30th November – The Prospect Building, Bristol
- 2nd December – Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- 4th December – Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth
- 5th December – Brighton Centre, Brighton
- 7th December – O2 Academy Brixton, London
- 8th December – O2 Academy Brixton, London
The Last Dinner Party's 2026 dates:
- 10th January – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth
- 13th January – AEC Theatre, Adelaide
- 15th January – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
- 17th January – ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney
- 19th January – Riverstage, Brisbane
- 22nd January – Spark Arena, Auckland
- 8th February – Colisieu dos Recreios, Lisbon
- 10th February – Sala La Riviera, Madrid
- 11th February – Razzmatazz, Barcelona
- 13th February – Fabrique, Milan
- 14th February – The Hall, Zurich
- 16th February – Zenith, Munich
- 17th February – Forum Karlín, Prague
- 19th February – Gasometer, Vienna
- 20th February – COS Torwar, Warsaw
- 22nd February – UFO im Velodrom, Berlin
- 23rd February – Palladium, Cologne
- 25th February – Le Zénith, Paris
- 27th February – Forest National, Brussels
- 1st March – AFAS Live, Amsterdam
- 3rd March – Vega, Copenhagen
- 4th March – Fållan, Stockholm
- 6th March – Sentrum Scene, Oslo
The band's sophomore album From The Pyre Is released on on 17th October this year via Island Records.
Speaking of the release, the band - made up of Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci - said: "This record is a collection of stories, and the concept of album-as-mythos binds them. ‘The Pyre’ itself is an allegorical place in which these tales originate, a place of violence and destruction but also regeneration, passion and light"
They added: "The songs are character driven but still deeply personal, a commonplace life event pushed to pathological extreme. Being ghosted becomes a Western dance with a killer, and heartbreak laughs into the face of the apocalypse. Lyrics invoke rifles, scythes, sailors, saints, cowboys, floods, Mother Earth, Joan of Arc, and blazing infernos. We found this kind of evocative imagery to be the most honest and truthful way to discuss the way our experiences felt, giving each the emotional weight it deserves.”
"This record feels a little darker, more raw and more earthy; it takes place looking out at a sublime landscape rather than seated an opulent table. It also feels metatextual and cheeky in places, like a knowing look reflected back at ourselves.”
The Last Dinner Party - From The Pyre tracklisting:
- Agnus Dei
- Count The Ways
- Second Best
- This Is The Killer Speaking
- Rifle
- Woman Is A Tree
- Hold Your Anger
- Sail Away
- The Scythe
- Inferno
So far, the band has shared the lead single, This Is The Killer Speaking, which comes alongside a Western-inspired video below:
The Last Dinner Party - This Is The Killer Speaking (Official Video)
The band will also embark on a series of sold out intimate dates to celebrate the release of the record, which will see them visit London, Nottingham, Liverpool and more.
See The Last Dinner Party's 2025 dates now:
- 15th October – Circuit, Kingston (w/ Banquet Records) *Matinee* - SOLD OUT
- 15th October - Circuit, Kingston (w/ Banquet Records) *Evening* - SOLD OUT
- 17th October – The Level, Nottingham (w/ Rough Trade) *Matinee* - SOLD OUT
- 17th October - The Level, Nottingham (w/ Rough Trade) *Evening* - SOLD OUT
- 19th October – 1865, Southampton (w/ Vinilo Records) – SOLD OUT
- 20th October – HMV Empire, Coventry (w/ HMV) – SOLD OUT
- 22nd October – Live House, Dundee (w/ Assai) – SOLD OUT
- 23rd October – The Dome, Liverpool (w/ Rough Trade) – SOLD OUT
