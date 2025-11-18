The Kooks, The Vaccines & The Fratellis to play albums in full at Rock N Roll Circus Norwich 2026

18 November 2025, 13:05

The Kooks, The Vaccines & The Fratellis
The Kooks, The Vaccines & The Fratellis are set for the festival. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The noughties indie rockers will be playing their seminal albums in full at Earlham Park next year. Found out how you can be there.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Kooks, The Vaccines and The Fratellis have been announced for Rock & Roll Circus 2026.

The festival series will see the three noughties indie rockers take to Earlham Park, Norwich on Saturday 22nd August to celebrate their era-defining albums.

Brighton-formed outfit The Kooks will headline the event, playing their platinum-selling debut album, Inside In/Inside Out in full.

They'll be joined at the special celebration under the Big Top by The Vaccines, who will play the entirety of their explosive debut from 2011 What Did You Expect From The Vaccines?

Also on the bill are Scottish rockers, who will celebrate their memorable debut Costello Music - which included the hits Chelsea Dagger, Henrietta and Whistle For The Choir - by also playing it in full.

Read more:

Festival Director Ali O’Reilly said: “Norwich wanted the circus back - and we’ve listened. After the incredible response to last year’s debut, we wanted to create something truly special for the 2026 edition. A full day of iconic albums performed in full by three huge British bands is exactly that with lots more artists still to be announced. These are records that defined entire eras for so many people, it is set to be a special Saturday!

Tickets for The Kooks' day at Rock N Roll Circus at Norwich's Earlham Park go on general sale via www.rocknrollcircus.co.uk this Friday 21st November from 10am.

Luke Pritchard impressed Noel Gallagher when partying with Oasis

Read more:

Latest Videos

Moz The Monster, Excitable Edgar and Monty The Penguin - classic characters from John Lewis Christmas ads of yesteryear

Every song in the John Lewis Christmas TV adverts... so far

Scariest Videos Of All Time

The Top 10 scariest ever music videos

Arctic Monkeys press image 2022

How There'd Better Be A Mirrorball was the "cue" for Arctic Monkeys' The Car album

Arctic Monkeys

Green Day launch American Idiot in September 2004: Mike Dirnt, Billy Joe Armstrong, and Tre Cool.

Why Green Day's American Idiot is still so relevant today

Green Day

The Kooks Songs

The Kooks Latest

See more The Kooks Latest

The Kooks press

The Kooks announce 2026 outdoor dates to celebrate 20 years of Inside In/Inside Out

The Kooks' Luke Pritchard in 2023

The Kooks' Luke Pritchard: "Music is like a medicine to me"

The Kooks' Luke Pritchard and Noel and Liam Gallagher in 2009

The Kooks' Luke Pritchard recalls 'comparing chest hair' with Liam and Noel Gallagher on Oasis night out
The Kooks and Fontaines D.C.

The Kooks “had to Google Fontaines D.C.” after they met them

The Kooks' Hugh Harris and Luke Pritchard

The Kooks' 2025 UK arena tour dates: How to buy tickets