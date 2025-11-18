The Kooks, The Vaccines & The Fratellis to play albums in full at Rock N Roll Circus Norwich 2026

By Jenny Mensah

The noughties indie rockers will be playing their seminal albums in full at Earlham Park next year. Found out how you can be there.

The Kooks, The Vaccines and The Fratellis have been announced for Rock & Roll Circus 2026.

The festival series will see the three noughties indie rockers take to Earlham Park, Norwich on Saturday 22nd August to celebrate their era-defining albums.

Brighton-formed outfit The Kooks will headline the event, playing their platinum-selling debut album, Inside In/Inside Out in full.

They'll be joined at the special celebration under the Big Top by The Vaccines, who will play the entirety of their explosive debut from 2011 What Did You Expect From The Vaccines?

Also on the bill are Scottish rockers, who will celebrate their memorable debut Costello Music - which included the hits Chelsea Dagger, Henrietta and Whistle For The Choir - by also playing it in full.

Festival Director Ali O’Reilly said: “Norwich wanted the circus back - and we’ve listened. After the incredible response to last year’s debut, we wanted to create something truly special for the 2026 edition. A full day of iconic albums performed in full by three huge British bands is exactly that with lots more artists still to be announced. These are records that defined entire eras for so many people, it is set to be a special Saturday!

Tickets for The Kooks' day at Rock N Roll Circus at Norwich's Earlham Park go on general sale via www.rocknrollcircus.co.uk this Friday 21st November from 10am.

