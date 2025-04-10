The Kooks announce first UK shows of 2025 with stripped-back, acoustic gigs

The indie rockers will celebrate the release of their seventh album Never/Know with the acoustic shows across the UK.

The Kooks have announced their first shows of 2025.

Luke Pritchard and guitarist Hugh Harris will head out on a run of stripped-back UK dates to celebrate the release of their forthcoming album Never/Know - due out on Friday 9th May.

The tour, which kicks off a week earlier at Sheffield's iconic grassroots venue The Leadmill on Friday 2nd May, will see the Brighton indie rockers visit the likes of Liverpool, Leeds, Bournemouth and Bristol in association with the cities’ independent record stores.

Tickets to The Kooks ‘Never/Know’ acoustic tour will go on sale here this Friday 11th April at 10am.

The Kooks announce 2025 Never/Know intimate acoustic tour. Picture: Press

Alongside the shows, frontman Luke Pritchard is calling on the government to help save independent venues.

Speaking about the band’s decision to ensure The Leadmill and similar venues were visited on the tour the Ooh La singer, said, “[Independent venues] are the lifeblood of the British music scene. Clubs like The Leadmill were vital for us when we started out and it breaks my heart to see these places closing down. It’ll be a sad day if we lose TheLeadmill.”

He added: “The UK government has undervalued live music for too long. They need to do more to keep this industry alive, for the benefit of the country and all future artists that risk not being heard.”

Never/Know, which is the band's seventh studio album, includes two singles released so far in its title track and Sunny Baby, which is an ode to Pritchard’s two children and family life as a whole.

Watch the sun-trenched video for the single below:

The Kooks - Sunny Baby (Official Video)

Never/Know, which follows 2006's Inside In/Inside Out, 2008's Konk, 2011's Junk of the Heart, 2014's Listen, 2018's Let's Go Sunshine, and 2022's 10 Tracks to Echo in the Dark - is available to pre-order here.

The Kooks Never/Know album update. Picture: Press

Get the full tracklist for The Kooks' Never/Know:

1. Never Know

2. Sunny Baby

3. All Over The World

4. If They Could Only Know

5. China Town

6. Compass Will Fracture

7. Tough At The Top

8. Arrow Through Me

9. Echo Chamber

10. Let You Go

11. Talk About It

The Kooks also previously announced a Never/Know exclusive album preview and live Q&A on 23rd April at the Dolby Screening Room in London's Soho.

The exclusive event in the capital will include a meet and greet with the band and a full listen to the forthcoming record in Dolby Atmos.

Get the full details here.

