The Kooks announce 2026 outdoor dates to celebrate 20 years of Inside In/Inside Out

The Kooks will embark on dates next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Luke Pritchard and co will mark two decades since the release of their debut album. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

The Kooks have announced a series of outdoor dates for 2026.

The indie rockers will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the debut album Inside In/Inside Out with a run of summer shows next year, which kick off at Delamare Forest on 17th June and include stops in Halifax, Scarborough and Bristol.

Tickets for the dates go on general sale via thekooks.com/#live on Friday 31st October from 10am local time.

Mailing list sign ups will gain early access to the presale on Wednesday 29th October at 10am local time and fans can sign up here.

News of the concerts comes shortly after the band wrapped up a run of their biggest ever headline shows, which included a sold-out show at Manchester’s Co-op Live and culminated in a career-defining set a The O2 Arena in London.

The Kooks seventh studio album Never/Know was also released in May this year and landing at number five in the UK Album Charts, giving the band their highest-charting release since 2008.

Inside In/Inside Out was released on 23rd January 2006 and included the singles Eddie's Gun, Sofa Song, You Don't Love Me, Naïve, She Moves in Her Own Way and Ooh La.

The album went to number two on the UK Albums Chart and has sold over 2,000,000 copies worldwide since its release.

See The Kooks anniversary dates below...

The Kooks' 2026 outdoor dates:

Wed 17th June: Delamere Forest - Northwich, UK

Delamere Forest - Northwich, UK Thu 18th June: Scarborough Open Air Theatre - Scarborough, UK

Scarborough Open Air Theatre - Scarborough, UK Fri 19th June: Live at The Piece Hall - Halifax, UK

Live at The Piece Hall - Halifax, UK Tue 23rd June: Bristol Sounds 2026 - Canons Marsh Amphitheatre, Bristol, UK

The Kooks - Naive (Radio X Live Session)

