The Kooks announce 2025 UK arena tour, including their biggest headline show at The O2, London

The Kooks' Hugh Harris and Luke Pritchard. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The indie rockers will celebrate their seventh album Never/Know with huge dates across October this year.

The Kooks have announced UK tour dates for autumn 2025.

Luke Pritchard, Hugh Harris and co will support their upcoming album Never/Know, which is set for release on 9th May, with huge arena dates this year.

The shows include a homecoming date at the Brighton Centre on Sunday 5th October and culminate in their biggest headline show to date at The O2, London on Saturday 11th October.

They'll be joined on the dates - which includes a stop at Manchester's Co-op Live, by Merseyside four-piece The K's.

Tickets go on general sale via thekooks.com from Friday 25th April 25th April at 10am with pre-sale details below.

The Kooks' 2025 October tour dates. Picture: Press

The Kooks' 2025 October dates:

Fri 3rd October: Co-op Live Manchester

Sat 4th October: Cardiff Cardiff Utilita Arena

Sun 5th October: Brighton Centre - Brighton

Thurs 9th October: Newcastle Utilita Arena

Fri 10th October:Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sat 11th October: The O2 - London

How to buy tickets for The Kooks' 2025 arena tour:

Tickets go on general sale via thekooks.com from Friday 25th April at 10am.

Fans must pre-order Never/Know from the band's official store to access pre-sale.

The news comes after The Kooks shared their plans to will head out on a run of stripped-back UK dates

The tour, which kicks at Sheffield's iconic grassroots venue The Leadmill on Friday 2nd May, will also see the duo play intimate shows in Liverpool, Bristol, Edinburgh and more.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now with "all dates selling fast".

Frontman Luke Pritchard is also using the dates to call on the government to help save independent venues.

Speaking about the band’s decision to ensure The Leadmill and similar venues were visited on the tour the Ooh La singer, said, “[Independent venues] are the lifeblood of the British music scene. Clubs like The Leadmill were vital for us when we started out and it breaks my heart to see these places closing down. It’ll be a sad day if we lose TheLeadmill.”

He added: “The UK government has undervalued live music for too long. They need to do more to keep this industry alive, for the benefit of the country and all future artists that risk not being heard.”

See The Kooks' Never/Know Acoustic album tour for 2025:

Friday 2nd May: Bear Tree - The Leadmill, Sheffield

Saturday 3rd May: Wax & Beans - The Met, Bury

Saturday 3rd May: Crash - The Wardrobe, Leeds

Sunday 4th May: Rough Trade Nottingham - Saltbox, Nottingham

Monday 5th May: Jacaranda - Jacaranda Baltic, Liverpool - EARLY SHOW ADDED

Monday 5th May: Jacaranda - Jacaranda Baltic, Liverpool - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 6th May: Assai - The Liquid Room, Edinburgh - NEW DATE ADDED

Saturday 10th May: Vinilo - The Old Fire Station, The Old Fire Station, Bournemouth

Saturday 10th May: Vinilo - The 1865, Southampton

Tuesday 13th May: Rough Trade Bristol - The Fleece, Bristol - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 13th May: Rough Trade Bristol - The Fleece, Bristol - LATE SHOW ADDED

Wednesday 14th May: HMV - HMV Empire Coventry

Read more:

Never/Know, which is the band's seventh studio album, sees two singles released so far in its title track and Sunny Baby, which is an ode to Pritchard’s two children and family life as a whole.

Watch the sun-trenched video for the single below:

The Kooks - Sunny Baby (Official Video)

Never/Know, which follows 2006's Inside In/Inside Out, 2008's Konk, 2011's Junk of the Heart, 2014's Listen, 2018's Let's Go Sunshine, and 2022's 10 Tracks to Echo in the Dark - is available to pre-order here.

The Kooks Never/Know album update. Picture: Press

Get the full tracklist for The Kooks' Never/Know:

1. Never Know

2. Sunny Baby

3. All Over The World

4. If They Could Only Know

5. China Town

6. Compass Will Fracture

7. Tough At The Top

8. Arrow Through Me

9. Echo Chamber

10. Let You Go

11. Talk About It

The Kooks also previously announced a Never/Know exclusive album preview and live Q&A on 23rd April at the Dolby Screening Room in London's Soho.

The exclusive event in the capital will include a meet and greet with the band and a full listen to the forthcoming record in Dolby Atmos.

Get the full details here.

Read more: