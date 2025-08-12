Watch: Kings of Leon feature on new Zach Bryan song Bowery

Kings Of Leon join forces on Zach Byran. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Nashville rockers have joined forces with the country rock singer on his latest track.

Kings of Leon have joined forces with Zach Bryan on his new single.

The Nashville rockers - made up of brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill and their cousin Matthew - have been enlisted to feature on the alt-country singer's latest track, Bowery.

The noughties rockers also star in the Oklahoma singer-songwriter's accompanying black and white video, which sees them recording the track alongside him in the studio.

Zach and Bryan take turns to deliver the verses for the song, while sharing the chorus, which sees them harmonise with each other on the infectious track, which is packed with Southern charm.

Watch the official video for Bowery here:

Zach Bryan - Bowery (Feat. Kings of Leon)

The band are no strangers to the country singer-songwriter, with the two acts touring together on North American dates earlier this summer.

Caleb Followill even joined the singer during his set alongside The Boss himself to cover Bruce Springsteen track Atlantic City at MetLife Stadium.

Kings Of Leon and Zach Bryan with Bruce Springsteen at MetLife Stadium on 20th July. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kings Of Leon are set to make their return to this side of the pond after the band were forced to cancel European dates due to Caleb Followill's "freak accident" which saw him break his leg when playing with his children.

Followill first announced the news of the accident back in May this year with a video a post, which began: "Hello to everyone. Especially our European fans who are coming to see us this summer. Unfortunately I regret to inform you that those shows will have to be cancelled due to a freak accident that happened the other day. I broke my foot pretty bad playing with my kids."

The 43-year-old musician went on: "It’s pretty gnarly and I’ll spare all the details. But we’re fortunate enough to have some great doctors here in Nashville that gave me emergency surgery. I’m on the mend, but they told me that I can’t be on my feet, travelling, or anything for the next eight weeks or so. That’s a big bummer."

Watch his video announcement below:

Kings of Leon cancel UK & European shows

Now, it look likes like the On Call singer is on his way to making a full recovery and is able to stand and perform again.

In an Instagram post shared by his brother and drummer Nathan Followill, Caleb can be seen standing up during rehearsals while wearing a medical boot.

The post was captioned: "Back in the saddle again. All that’s missing is his other cowboy boot."

Kings of Leon will be back in the UK this month for dates at Come Together Festival and Victorious Festival, with further festival dates across Ireland and France.

