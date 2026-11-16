Watch Caleb Followill perform Kings Of Leon's Feel the Love in an acoustic Radio X studio session

Kings Of Leon - Feel The Love acoustic | Radio X studio sessions

By Jenny Mensah

The indie rocker stopped by the Radio X studio to perform the track, which is taken from the band's new Top 5 album O My Beloved.

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Kings Of Leon released their tenth studio album on 6th November and we've had some of its cuts on repeat ever since, but we may just have to add another to the collection.

Fresh from the band's intimate performance in London, frontman Caleb Followill stopped by Radio X for a catch-up with Dan O'Connell on The Evening Show.

The frontman also treated us to a stripped-back performance of Feel The Love, which features as the eighth track on the new album O My Beloved, and it may have just blown the original out of the water.

Watch Caleb perform the track in our Radio X session above.

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Feel The Love is the latest cut to be taken from the Top 5 album, which followed lead track My Whole World, My Whole World, Cold Blue Dawn and KOYSAR—which stands for Kick Off Your Shoes and Run.

Listen to Kings Of Leon's 10th studio album O My Beloved in full below:

Kings of Leon's O My Beloved Tracklist:

Intro My Whole World Cold Blue Dawn The Hand Rose Make It Count KOYSAR Feel The Love Blue Jeans and Diamonds Warm Company Forever Endeavor Pretty Thing Get You Down

Kings of Leon will play the tiny venue next month. Picture: David OD

Earlier this month, Kings of Leon played an exclusive, one-off show at the intimate gig at British Airways ARC– the new 3,800-capacity music venue at Olympia London.

They're set to get even more intimate with an upcoming performance scheduled for 7th December this year at the Apple Music Hall in London.

The band will then return to the UK next year to play Scarborough Open Air Theatre on 27th June, Lytham Festival on 30th June and London's O2 Arena on 2nd and 3rd July 2027- as part of the venue's 20th birthday celebrations.

The gigs will mark the band's first full London shows since their record breaking fifth night at Hyde Park in 2024.

Oh My Beloved follows Kings Of Leon's previous studio albums; Youth & Young Manhood (2003), Aha Shake Heartbreak (2004), Because of the Times (2007), Only by the Night (2008), Come Around Sundown (2010), Mechanical Bull (2013), Walls (2016), When You See Yourself (2021) and Can We Please Have Fun (2024).

Watch John Kennedy's special track by track playback of the band's last record below:

Kings Of Leon - Can We Please Have Fun | X-Posure Album Playback

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