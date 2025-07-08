Kings of Leon give update on Caleb Followill's recovery after "freak accident" forced them to cancel shows

Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill at Extra Innings Festival 2025. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Drummer Nathan Followill has shared a post on Instagram that sees the frontman rehearsing while wearing a medical boot.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Caleb Followill is on the mend after being forced to cancel some of Kings of Leon's European shows due to a "freak accident".

The On Call rockers were set to travel to this side of the pond for a string of festival dates when their frontman broke his leg in a "freak accident" while playing with his children and revealed that he'd have to undergo surgery.

Now, it look likes like the On Call singer is on his way to making a full recovery and is able to stand and perform again.

In an Instagram post shared by his brother and drummer Nathan Followill, Caleb can be seen standing up during rehearsals while wearing a medical boot.

The post was captioned: "Back in the saddle again. All that’s missing is his other cowboy boot."

Read more:

Followill first announced the news of his accident back in May this year with a video a post, which began: "Hello to everyone. Especially our European fans who are coming to see us this summer. Unfortunately I regret to inform you that those shows will have to be cancelled due to a freak accident that happened the other day. I broke my foot pretty bad playing with my kids."

The 43-year-old musician went on: "It’s pretty gnarly and I’ll spare all the details. But we’re fortunate enough to have some great doctors here in Nashville that gave me emergency surgery. I’m on the mend, but they told me that I can’t be on my feet, travelling, or anything for the next eight weeks or so. That’s a big bummer."

Watch his video announcement here and below:

Kings of Leon cancel UK & European shows

The Use Somebody rocker went on to tease that the band had been making new music and they had planned to debut some of their new songs to their European audiences this summer, but they'd have to "pivot" and find another way to use their time while he was recuperating at home.

"We were so excited," he went on we’ve been preparing for this tour for a long time… We’ve been in the studio recording, we have a bunch of new songs, we were going to debut a few of them on this run.

“We had a lot of exciting things planned and now we’re going to have to pivot and find a new way to continue the work that we’ve started.”

He concluded: "I’m very excited for when we do get to show you the stuff we’re doing, and in the meantime we’re going to do whatever work we can while I have these limitations. Exciting stuff is coming, I know this isn’t the message anyone wants to hear. It’s certainly not the message I want to be sending, but it’s going to be alright. Hopefully, we will see y’all soon.”

The band - completed by Nathan and Caleb's brother Jared and their cousin Matthew - also shared an official statement, which read: "Kings of Leon are updating fans that Caleb Followill has recently sustained a serious injury, shattering his heel and requiring a significant emergency surgery, that will prevent him from travelling and performing.

"The anticipated recovery process is expected to take eight weeks, under strict guidance of expert orthopaedic specialists. The band regrets to report that they will need to cancel all upcoming UK and European festival headline shows in June and July of this year. Caleb took to social media today to detail his injury in a heartfelt apology to all the fans.”

Kings of Leon on Sex on Fire's billion streams milestone

Read more: