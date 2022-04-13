Kings of Leon tell fans to "stay tuned" as they record new music

Kings of Leon are recording new music. Picture: Press/Matthew Followill

By Jenny Mensah

The Nashville rockers have shared a video of themselves heading to the studio to start a new project.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kings of Leon have some good news for their fans.

The Nashville rockers - who are made up of brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill and their cousin Matthew - have taken to social media to share a video of themselves in the studio recording new music for the first time in over three years.

In a video clip shared to Instagram, guitarist Matt says to camera: "I'm headed in to make music with the band. New music for the first time since the end of 2018.

"It's very exciting. I feel like I'm really nervous. It's gonna be great. Stay tuned."

Watch the 19-second video, which is interspersed with clips of his fellow band-memebers heading to the studio and performing, here.

The On Call guitarist has a particular reason to be excited after announcing he'd be taking some time out from the band to spend time with his family after the birth of his daughter in 2021.

Taking to Instagram back in July, the band wrote: "Please join us in congratulating @matfollowill and his wife, Johanna, on the birth of their new baby! During this special time, Matt has decided to be home with his family, so he will not be joining us on this leg of our When You See Yourself tour."

2021 also saw Kings of Leon release their When You See Yourself album, which followed 2016's WALLS and was their first in almost four and a half years.

When You See Yourself, which included singles The Bandit and 100,000 People, was released as an NFT (non fungible token), making KOL the first band ever to do so.

At the time, KOL's Matthew and Nathan joined George Godfrey for a chat and revealed why the album was one of their proudest moments.

Watch our interview below:

