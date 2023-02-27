Kings Of Leon announce two huge UK shows at Wrexham Racecourse Ground

Kings of Leon in 2023. Picture: Press

The band will play the home of Wrexham AFC over the late May Bank Holiday. Find out how to get tickets here.

Kings Of Leon have announced two huge outdoor shows for May 2023.

The US band will play Racecourse Ground, home of Wrexham AFC, over the Bank Holiday Weekend, on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th May 2023.

Tickets for the shows go on general sale Friday 3rd March at 9.00am and will be available from www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

For more information on the shows, visit www.kingsofleon.com

UK! We’re coming back in May for two shows at The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Pre-sale begins 8AM LOCAL on Wednesday, 1 March. Tickets will go on general sale 9AM LOCAL Friday, 3 March. See you soon! https://t.co/7m0oD550OO pic.twitter.com/FsmlOUwdlG — Kings Of Leon (@KingsOfLeon) February 27, 2023

The Racecourse Ground is the world’s oldest international stadium, with Wrexham AFC now owned by US actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Kings Of Leon will play the Wrexham ground in May. Picture: Andrew Orchard sports photography / Alamy Stock Photo

The dates follow Kings Of Leon's extensive UK arena tour last year, which included two shows at London The O2 and marked the band’s first UK performances since headlining Reading and Leeds Festivals in 2018. The band released their eighth album When You See Yourself in March 2021, which spawned the singles The Bandit and 100,000 People.

KOL have also lined up a number of European shows for this summer, including dates at Berlin's Waldbühne and the German festivals Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park.