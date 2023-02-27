Kings Of Leon announce two huge UK shows at Wrexham Racecourse Ground

27 February 2023, 17:38

Kings of Leon in 2023
Kings of Leon in 2023. Picture: Press

The band will play the home of Wrexham AFC over the late May Bank Holiday. Find out how to get tickets here.

Kings Of Leon have announced two huge outdoor shows for May 2023.

The US band will play Racecourse Ground, home of Wrexham AFC, over the Bank Holiday Weekend, on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th May 2023.

Tickets for the shows go on general sale Friday 3rd March at 9.00am and will be available from www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

For more information on the shows, visit www.kingsofleon.com

The Racecourse Ground is the world’s oldest international stadium, with Wrexham AFC now owned by US actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Kings Of Leon will play the Wrexham ground in May
Kings Of Leon will play the Wrexham ground in May. Picture: Andrew Orchard sports photography / Alamy Stock Photo

The dates follow Kings Of Leon's extensive UK arena tour last year, which included two shows at London The O2 and marked the band’s first UK performances since headlining Reading and Leeds Festivals in 2018. The band released their eighth album When You See Yourself in March 2021, which spawned the singles The Bandit and 100,000 People.

KOL have also lined up a number of European shows for this summer, including dates at Berlin's Waldbühne and the German festivals Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park.

More on Kings Of Leon

See more More on Kings Of Leon

Kings of Leon

Kings of Leon announce 2022 UK arena tour

Kings of Leon in 2008

QUIZ: Only Kings of Leon experts can get all these lyrics right

Quizzes

Kings of Leon press image

Kings Of Leon reveal songs they'd want on every setlist

TRENDING ON RADIO X

BRIT Awards 2023 stars: Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Matty Healy of The 1975 and Lizzo

BRIT Awards 2023 winners: See the full list here

News

Paramore in 2023: Taylor York, Hayley Williams and Zac Farro

Hayley Williams: Don't glamourise the pop-punk era

News

Wet Leg in 2022: Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale

Wet Leg: Everything you need to know about the band, their debut album and more

Indie Love Songs: The Cardigans, The Verve and Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The 50 Best Indie Love Songs

Best British Debut Albums of the 2000s

The best British debut albums of the 2000s