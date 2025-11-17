Kings of Leon's Jared Followill had a cancerous mole removed as Use Somebody played on the radio

By Jenny Mensah

The bassist told Radio X's Dan O'Connell the strangest place he'd ever heard a Kings of Leon song.

Jared Followill had a "cancerous mole" removed while his own band played on the radio.

The Kings of Leon bassist recalled the out-of-body incident, which saw him undergoing a medical procedure, while one of his most famous songs rang out in a hospital room.

Caleb and Jared spoke to Radio X about the release of the band's new mini-album, Ep #2 and quizzed by Dan O'Connell about the weirdest place they've ever heard their own music, Jared replied: "I swear to God, I had a cancerous mole that they found and they cut it out - and they don't put you under or anything like that, they just put a little topical anaesthetic on there."

"And as they were doing it Use Somebody came on and it was these two ladies with a scalpel," He went on, admitting: "It took everything in me not to say, 'You know, that's me right there. You hear the bridge eith the girl singing? Well that's me.'"

Frontman Caleb joked: "You might want to hold onto to that mole. It's gonna be worth something."

Kings Of Leon's Jared Followill in 2025. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The Nashville indie rockers released Ep #2 last Friday 7th November alongside the mini-album, which included the tracks All The Little Sheep, To Space, Pit to the Rind, The Wolf.

Watch the video for To Space, which is our Radio X Record of the Week, below:

Asked about the inspiration behind the track, Caleb said: "I think the song was more about something musical that we haven't done in a while.

"I was just kind of playing this little riff. I don't know if it felt like Prince, or if it felt like The Cure. You know, those two influences kept on coming up in my mind and kinda combining those two things ended up sounding like Kings of Leon."

He added: "I think I wanted to write a song that was about letting go of something that was holding you back.'

