Hear Kings Of Leon's Hyde Park show on Radio X this Thursday

2 March 2021, 10:50 | Updated: 2 March 2021, 12:22

Radio X's Home Shows: Kings Of Leon
Radio X's Home Shows: Kings Of Leon. Picture: Radio X

You'll be able to hear the Followills' 2017 Hyde Park set on Radio X Home Shows at 8pm on Thursday 4 March.

By Radio X

Kings of Leon are set to release their eighth studio album When You See Yourself on Friday 5 March.

To mark the occasion, Radio X will be hosting a special Kings Of Leon night on the eve of release.

Kings Of Leon in 2021
Kings Of Leon in 2021. Picture: Press

First, the band will join George Godfrey on the Evening Show from 7pm for a chat about When You See Yourself, plus, they're also providing us with some exclusive session tracks - the instant classic The Bandit and a brand new tune called Stormy Weather that will be on the album...

Then we'll play out their epic gig at London's Hyde Park from 2017 as part of Radio X's Home Shows. The show was part of the BST series of shows at the legendary venue in the capital and saw Kings Of Leon showcase their album W.A.L.L.S., plus tracks from across their career.

Listen to Radio X's Kings Of Leon evening from 7pm on Thursday 4 March.

Radio X is on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, on digital radio across the country, online, on your smart speaker and via Global Player

Latest Videos

Chris Moyles rants at the Downing Street briefing timekeeping

Chris Moyles rants about Downing Street's timekeeping

MAFS Australia's Jules and Cam on The Chris Moyles Show

MAFS Australia's Jules and Cam on The Chris Moyles Show

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle talk to Oprah Winfrey for CBS

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Oprah interview: How and when to watch in the UK

News

Rob sings Nessun Dorma in this week's Singalone on The Chris Moyles Show

This Nessun Dorma Singalone will give you goosebumps

Kings Of Leon Songs

Kings Of Leon Latest

See more Kings Of Leon Latest

Kings of Leon press image

Kings Of Leon unveil Echoing single

Indie Love Songs: Oasis, The Cardigans, The Verve and Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The 100 Best Indie Love Songs

Features

Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill at KAABOO Del Mar 2019

Facts about Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill

Kings of Leon press image

Kings of Leon on When You See Yourself: We've never been more proud of an album
Kings of Leon press image

Kings of Leon: We knew being in a band with your brothers wasn't a great idea