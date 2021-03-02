Hear Kings Of Leon's Hyde Park show on Radio X this Thursday

Radio X's Home Shows: Kings Of Leon. Picture: Radio X

You'll be able to hear the Followills' 2017 Hyde Park set on Radio X Home Shows at 8pm on Thursday 4 March.

By Radio X

Kings of Leon are set to release their eighth studio album When You See Yourself on Friday 5 March.

To mark the occasion, Radio X will be hosting a special Kings Of Leon night on the eve of release.

Kings Of Leon in 2021. Picture: Press

First, the band will join George Godfrey on the Evening Show from 7pm for a chat about When You See Yourself, plus, they're also providing us with some exclusive session tracks - the instant classic The Bandit and a brand new tune called Stormy Weather that will be on the album...

Then we'll play out their epic gig at London's Hyde Park from 2017 as part of Radio X's Home Shows. The show was part of the BST series of shows at the legendary venue in the capital and saw Kings Of Leon showcase their album W.A.L.L.S., plus tracks from across their career.

Listen to Radio X's Kings Of Leon evening from 7pm on Thursday 4 March.

Radio X is on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, on digital radio across the country, online, on your smart speaker and via Global Player