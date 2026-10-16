See Kings of Leon's brood on a family day out in the video for KOYSAR

Kings of Leon have confirmed their new album. Picture: Josh Goleman

By Jenny Mensah

The track - which is an abbreviation of Kick Off Your Shoes And Run - features on the band's forthcoming 10th studio album O My Beloved.

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Kings Of Leon have shared the official video for their KOYSAR, which sees them on a family day out with their children.

KOYSAR - which stands for Kick Off Your Shoes And Run - "draws on the band’s childhood memories and the perspective they’ve gained as they raise families of their own".

The joyful and relaxed song comes alongside an equally feelgood video, which sees sees the familial rockers joined by their kids and loved ones at the funfair.

Kings of Leon - KOYSAR

“I was walking around the house and I kept singing ‘kick off your shoes and run,’ and it started to take me back to when we were kids and we didn’t have a care in the world,” said lead singer Caleb Followill of the song. “I feel like these days all you hear about is how bad things are and how scared we should be for tomorrow, and I don’t know about that. I believe if we hold close the things and the people that matter most, everything is going to be alright.”

Last month saw the Nashville rockers detail their new album and shared its lead single.

Described as their "most intimate and unguarded record to date," their 10th studio effort entitled O My Beloved - which is the follow up to 2024's Can We Please Have Fun - is set for release on Friday 6th November.

Alongside the news of the record came its first single, My Whole World, which you can listen to and watch the accompanying music video for here:

Kings Of Leon - My Whole World

According to a press release, the emotionally-charged and vulnerable single comes from a "deeply personal place, with long-held memories and emotions finding their way into the music".

My Whole World was shortly followed by Cold Blue Dawn, which arrived alongside a first-of-its-kind lyric video in partnership with The Weather Channel, using NASA satellite topography to bring the song’s lyrics to life.

Watch the special collaboration below:

Cold Blue Dawn

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“We have already surpassed anything we ever imagined we could do, and we’ve built something that is so special. I thought, wouldn’t it be beautiful to make an album that is looking back on all of the things that we’ve done and appreciating how we got here,” says frontman Caleb Followill says of the band's 10th effort.

“In the songs, there’s our families, stories from our childhood, things that maybe didn’t seem that significant at the time, but the way they find their way into these songs kind of lets me realize how impactful they really were in my life.”

O My Beloved is set for release 6th November and is available to pre-order, pre-add and pre-save here.

See the artwork and tracklist below.

Kings of Leon's O My Beloved Artwork. Picture: Press

Kings of Leon's O My Beloved Tracklist:

Intro My Whole World Cold Blue Dawn The Hand Rose Make It Count KOYSAR Feel The Love Blue Jeans and Diamonds Warm Company Forever Endeavor Pretty Thing Get You Down

KOL are also set for a special date at The O2, London next year.

The show - which takes place on Friday 2nd July 2027 - will be part of q series of concerts, which celebrates the iconic London venue's 20th birthday.

Caleb Followill and co's visit to the capital will also mark Kings of Leon’s first London show since their record breaking fifth night at Hyde Park back in 2024.

Oh My Beloved follows Kings Of Leon's previous studio albums; Youth & Young Manhood (2003), Aha Shake Heartbreak (2004), Because of the Times (2007), Only by the Night (2008), Come Around Sundown (2010), Mechanical Bull (2013), Walls (2016), When You See Yourself (2021) and Can We Please Have Fun (2024).

Watch John Kennedy's special track by track playback of the band's last record below:

Kings Of Leon - Can We Please Have Fun | X-Posure Album Playback

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