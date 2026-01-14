Caleb Followill at 44: Everything you should know about the Kings Of Leon frontman

Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon in 2024. Picture: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The Kings Of Leon frontman is responsible for some of the biggest indie anthems of the last 20 years, but how much do you know the Nashville rocker?

Caleb Followill celebrates his 44th birthday on 14th January 2025.

The Kings Of Leon frontman is one quarter of the famous familial band, who are completed by his brothers Nathan and Jared Followill and their cousin Matthew.

The Nashville rockers are responsible for some of the biggest indie rock hits of the last two decades, including The Bucket, Maggie Chambers, Sex On Fire and Use Somebody, which all still endure today.

But how much do you really know about the KOL singer? Find out everything you need to know about Caleb Followill including his real name, when he was born, who he's married to, the kids they share and more.

How old is Caleb Followill?

Caleb Followill was born on 14th January 1982 and at the time of writing this article, Caleb Followill is 44 years of age.

What is Caleb Followill's star sign?

The Kings of Leon frontman's 14th January Birthday makes him a Capricorn zodiac sign. He also shares his star sign and indeed his birthday with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who turns 57 today.

What is Caleb Followill's real name?

Caleb Followill was actually born Anthony Caleb Followill in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Caleb isn't the only KOL bandmate to adopt his middle name, either, with all the other members of the band doing the same.

Who is Caleb Followill married to?

Caleb is married to 35-year-old model and famous Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge. The pair tied the knot in 2011 in an intimate ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

How many children do Caleb Followill and Lily Aldridge have and what are their names?

Caleb Followill and Lily Aldridge have two children; 14 year old Dixie Pearl Followill (born 21st June 2012) and seven year-old Winston Roy Followill (born 2nd February 2019).

Kings Of Leon formed in 1999. Picture: Maurits Sillem/Getty Images

When and how did Kings Of Leon form?

Kings of Leon formed in Nashville, Tennessee in 1999. Caleb, Jared and Nathan Followill were all sons of Ivan Leon Followill - a Pentecostal preacher who travelled around the Deep South with them and their mother Betty-Ann as he preached.

When their father retired from preaching and their parents divorced in 1997, Nathan and Caleb moved outside Nashville.

They bought a bass for their younger brother Jared, and later admitted to "kidnapping" their cousin Matthew from Mississippi to join the band.

Who are Kings of Leon named after?

Their name is quite simply inspired by their familial bond as it's taken directly from their paternal grandfather, who was named Leon.

How many albums have Kings of Leon released?

Kings of Leon have released nine studio albums in total. Get the full list below:

Youth & Young Manhood (2003)

Aha Shake Heartbreak (2004)

Because of the Times (2007)

Only by the Night (2008)

Come Around Sundown (2010)

Mechanical Bull (2013)

Walls (2016)

When You See Yourself (2021)

Can We Please Have Fun (2024)

Did Caleb Followill have a freak accident?

Back in 2025 the KOL rocker had a "freak accident" while playing with his children, which forced the band to cancel some of the band's UK & European shows.

Taking to the band's official Instagram, the Mustang singer explained in a video to camera: "Unfortunately I regret to inform you that those shows will have to be cancelled due to a freak accident that happened the other day. I broke my foot pretty bad playing with my kids."

The 43-year-old musician went on: "It’s pretty gnarly and I’ll spare all the details. But we’re fortunate enough to have some great doctors here in Nashville that gave me emergency surgery. I’m on the mend, but they told me that I can’t be on my feet, travelling, or anything for the next eight weeks or so. That’s a big bummer."

