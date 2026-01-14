Caleb Followill at 44: Everything you should know about the Kings Of Leon frontman

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
14 January 2026, 16:20 | Updated: 14 January 2026, 16:30
The Kings Of Leon frontman is responsible for some of the biggest indie anthems of the last 20 years, but how much do you know the Nashville rocker?
Caleb Followill celebrates his 44th birthday on 14th January 2025.
The Kings Of Leon frontman is one quarter of the famous familial band, who are completed by his brothers Nathan and Jared Followill and their cousin Matthew.
The Nashville rockers are responsible for some of the biggest indie rock hits of the last two decades, including The Bucket, Maggie Chambers, Sex On Fire and Use Somebody, which all still endure today.
But how much do you really know about the KOL singer? Find out everything you need to know about Caleb Followill including his real name, when he was born, who he's married to, the kids they share and more.
Read more:
Caleb Followill was born on 14th January 1982 and at the time of writing this article, Caleb Followill is 44 years of age.
The Kings of Leon frontman's 14th January Birthday makes him a Capricorn zodiac sign. He also shares his star sign and indeed his birthday with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who turns 57 today.
Caleb Followill was actually born Anthony Caleb Followill in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Caleb isn't the only KOL bandmate to adopt his middle name, either, with all the other members of the band doing the same.
Caleb is married to 35-year-old model and famous Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge. The pair tied the knot in 2011 in an intimate ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.
Caleb Followill and Lily Aldridge have two children; 14 year old Dixie Pearl Followill (born 21st June 2012) and seven year-old Winston Roy Followill (born 2nd February 2019).
Kings of Leon formed in Nashville, Tennessee in 1999. Caleb, Jared and Nathan Followill were all sons of Ivan Leon Followill - a Pentecostal preacher who travelled around the Deep South with them and their mother Betty-Ann as he preached.
When their father retired from preaching and their parents divorced in 1997, Nathan and Caleb moved outside Nashville.
They bought a bass for their younger brother Jared, and later admitted to "kidnapping" their cousin Matthew from Mississippi to join the band.
Their name is quite simply inspired by their familial bond as it's taken directly from their paternal grandfather, who was named Leon.
Kings of Leon have released nine studio albums in total. Get the full list below:
Back in 2025 the KOL rocker had a "freak accident" while playing with his children, which forced the band to cancel some of the band's UK & European shows.
Taking to the band's official Instagram, the Mustang singer explained in a video to camera: "Unfortunately I regret to inform you that those shows will have to be cancelled due to a freak accident that happened the other day. I broke my foot pretty bad playing with my kids."
The 43-year-old musician went on: "It’s pretty gnarly and I’ll spare all the details. But we’re fortunate enough to have some great doctors here in Nashville that gave me emergency surgery. I’m on the mend, but they told me that I can’t be on my feet, travelling, or anything for the next eight weeks or so. That’s a big bummer."
Kings of Leon cancel UK & European shows
Read more:
Caleb Followill talks "fulfilling" new Kings Of Leon album
See more More on Kings Of Leon