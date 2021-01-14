How much is Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill worth?

The Kings Of Leon frontman is responsible for some of the biggest indie anthems of the last 20 years, but how well as he done out of it?

Caleb Followill celebrates his birthday this week.

The Kings Of Leon frontman is one quarter of the familial band, who are completed by his brothers Nathan and Jared Followill and their cousin Matthew.

The Nashville rockers are responsible for some of the biggest indie hits of the last two decades including Four Kicks, California Waiting, Sex On Fire and Use Somebody still heard today.

But how well has the band's chief songwriter done out of his body of work, and how does he stack up to the likes of Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder or Nirvana and Foo Fighters' legend Dave Grohl?

Find out Caleb Followill's net worth, plus who he's married to and the kids they share and more.

READ MORE: What's the story behind Kings Of Leon's name

How much is Caleb Followill worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the KOL frontman's net worth is approximately $16 million, which is a respectable £11.2 million.

QUIZ: Do you know all the words to Kings Of Leon's Sex On Fire?

How old is Caleb Followill?

Caleb Followill was born on 14 January 1982. At the time of writing this article, Caleb Followill is 39 years of age.

READ MORE: Which Kings Of Leon album are you?

What is Caleb Followill's real name?

Caleb Followill was born Anthony Caleb Followill in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Caleb isn't the only KOL bandmate to adopt his middle name, with all the other members doing the same.

Who is Caleb Followill married to?

Caleb is married to 35-year-old model and famous Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge. The pair tied the knot in 2011 in an intimate ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

How many children do Caleb Followill and Lily Aldridge have and what are their names?

Caleb Followill and Lily Aldridge have two children; eight year old Dixie Pearl Followill (born 21 June 2012) and one-year-old Winston Roy Followill (born 2 February 2019).

Kings Of Leon formed in 1999. Picture: Maurits Sillem/Getty Images

When and how did Kings Of Leon form?

Kings of Leon formed in Nashville, Tennessee in 1999.

Caleb, Jared and Nathan Followill were all sons of Ivan Leon Followill - a Pentecostal preacher who travelled around the Deep South with them and their mother Betty-Ann as he preached.

When their father retired from preaching and their parents divorced in 1997, Nathan and Caleb moved outside Nashville.

They bought a bass for their younger brother Jared, and later admitted to "kidnapping" their cousin Matthew from Mississippi to join the band.

Who are Kings of Leon named after?

Their name is quite simply inspired by their familial bond as it's taken directly from their paternal grandfather, who was named Leon.

READ MORE: Kings Of Leon are "more proud" than ever of new album