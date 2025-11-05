Kings of Leon announce EP #2 is dropping this Friday

Kings of Leon have announced a new EP. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Nashville rockers have shared their plans to release a new mini-album this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kings of Leon have announced a new EP and shared a teaser of new material.

The Nashville indie rockers - comprised of brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill and their cousin Matthew Followill - have taken to social media to confirm that a new mini album entitled EP #2 will be released this Friday 7th November.

Taking to Instagram the brothers shared the artwork for the release, alongside a snippet of original audio and a caption which read: "all aboard EP #2 dropping Friday 12am local time.

The band also shared a tracklist, which consists of the four titles below:

All The Little Sheep

To Space

Pit to the Rind

The Wolf

Read more:

The news comes after the band shared a montage of themselves rehearsing and writing new music. In the clip, frontman Caleb says: "It's been fun. I know I've been having a great time and I think everybody else has."

"It's so amazing this song did not even exist this morning," says drummer Nathan in another snippet.

Another recent post saw the band share a series of images, with the caption: "- thrills to chase", "- bills to pay," "- mouths to feed".

Kings of Leon's last full studio album Can We Please Have Fun was released on 22nd February 2024 an included the lead single Mustang and other highlights in Split Screen, Actual Daydream, Nowhere To Run, Rainbow Ball and Ballerina.

Kings Of Leon - Mustang (Official Music Video)

They band toured the record his year, but were forced to axe some of their European dates after a "freak accident" which led to Caleb Followill breaking his leg when playing with his children and requiring surgery.

The band did manage to make their UK dates, playing epic shows at the likes of Victorious Festival, before playing Ireland's Electric Picnic 2025.

Read more: