Kings of Leon announce 10th studio album O My Beloved and share new single My Whole World

Kings of Leon have confirmed their new album. Picture: Josh Goleman

By Jenny Mensah

The Nashville indie rockers have confirmed the details of their reflective forthcoming album, which will be released in November this year.

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Kings Of Leon have detailed their new album and shared its lead single.

Described as their "most intimate and unguarded record to date," their 10th studio effort entitled O My Beloved - which is the follow up to 2024's Can We Please Have Fun - is set for release on Friday 6th November.

Alongside the news of the record comes its first single, My Whole World, which you can listen to and watch the accompanying music video for here:

Kings Of Leon - My Whole World

According to a press release, the emotionally-charged and vulnerable single comes from a "deeply personal place, with long-held memories and emotions finding their way into the music".

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“We have already surpassed anything we ever imagined we could do, and we’ve built something that is so special. I thought, wouldn’t it be beautiful to make an album that is looking back on all of the things that we’ve done and appreciating how we got here,” says frontman Caleb Followill. “In the songs, there’s our families, stories from our childhood, things that maybe didn’t seem that significant at the time, but the way they find their way into these songs kind of lets me realize how impactful they really were in my life.”

O My Beloved is set for release 6th November and is available to pre-order, pre-add and pre-save here.

See the artwork and tracklist below.

Kings of Leon's Oh My Beloved Artwork. Picture: Press

Kings of Leon's O My Beloved Tracklist:

Intro My Whole World Cold Blue Dawn The Hand Rose Make It Count KOYSAR Feel The Love Blue Jeans and Diamonds Warm Company Forever Endeavor Pretty Thing Get You Down

To celebrate the announcement, KOL will perform a special show tonight (Thursday 10th September) at Basement East in Nashville.

The intimate performance will see the band back in the kind of venues they played in as teenagers while working to make their mark in Music City— giving fans the opportunity to experience Kings of Leon in an intimate setting.

Oh My Beloved follows Kings Of Leon's previous studio albums; Youth & Young Manhood (2003), Aha Shake Heartbreak (2004), Because of the Times (2007), Only by the Night (2008), Come Around Sundown (2010), Mechanical Bull (2013), Walls (2016), When You See Yourself (2021) and Can We Please Have Fun (2024).

Watch John Kennedy's special track by track playback of the band's last record below:

Kings Of Leon - Can We Please Have Fun | X-Posure Album Playback

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