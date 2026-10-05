Kings Of Leon's 2027 show at The O2, London: How to buy tickets

Kings of Leon will take part The O2's 20th Birthday celebrations. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Nashville indie rockers will play the iconic London venue as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations.

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Kings Of Leon have announced a special date at The O2, London next year.

The show - which takes place on Friday 2nd July 2027 - will be part of q series of concerts, which celebrates the iconic London venue's 20th birthday.

Caleb Followill and co's visit to the capital will also mark Kings of Leon’s first London show since their record breaking fifth night at Hyde Park back in 2024.

Find out how to buy tickets below...

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When will Kings Of Leon play The O2, London?

Kings Of Leon will play a headline show at The O2, London on Friday 2nd July 2027.

How to buy tickets for Kings Of Leon at The O2 London:

Tickets for KOL's 2027 London date will go on pre-sale on 7th October at 9.30am BST.

For access to the pre-sale, fans can pre-order the band's forthcoming album, O My Beloved from their uk store by 2:59pm BST on 6th October 2026.

from their uk store by 2:59pm BST on 6th October 2026. Tickets will then go on general sale on 9th October at 9:30am BST.

Kings of Leon have confirmed their new album. Picture: Josh Goleman

The news of KOL's O2 date comes after the band announced their 10th studio album and its lead single.

Described as their "most intimate and unguarded record to date," O My Beloved - which is the follow up to 2024's Can We Please Have Fun - is set for release on Friday 6th November.

Alongside the news of the record came its first single and previous Record of the Week, My Whole World, which you can listen to and watch the accompanying music video for here:

Kings Of Leon - My Whole World

According to a press release, the emotionally-charged and vulnerable single comes from a "deeply personal place, with long-held memories and emotions finding their way into the music".

“We have already surpassed anything we ever imagined we could do, and we’ve built something that is so special. I thought, wouldn’t it be beautiful to make an album that is looking back on all of the things that we’ve done and appreciating how we got here,” says frontman Caleb Followill. “In the songs, there’s our families, stories from our childhood, things that maybe didn’t seem that significant at the time, but the way they find their way into these songs kind of lets me realize how impactful they really were in my life.”

O My Beloved is set for release 6th November and is available to pre-order, pre-add and pre-save here.

See the artwork and tracklist below.

Kings of Leon's Oh My Beloved Artwork. Picture: Press

Kings of Leon's O My Beloved Tracklist:

Intro My Whole World Cold Blue Dawn The Hand Rose Make It Count KOYSAR Feel The Love Blue Jeans and Diamonds Warm Company Forever Endeavor Pretty Thing Get You Down

To celebrate the announcement, KOL will performed a special show on Thursday 10th September) at Basement East in Nashville.

The intimate performance saw the band back in the kind of venues they played in as teenagers while working to make their mark in Music City— giving fans the opportunity to experience them in an intimate setting.

Oh My Beloved follows Kings Of Leon's previous studio albums; Youth & Young Manhood (2003), Aha Shake Heartbreak (2004), Because of the Times (2007), Only by the Night (2008), Come Around Sundown (2010), Mechanical Bull (2013), Walls (2016), When You See Yourself (2021) and Can We Please Have Fun (2024).

Watch John Kennedy's special track by track playback of the band's last record below:

Kings Of Leon - Can We Please Have Fun | X-Posure Album Playback

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