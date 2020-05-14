Kings of Leon's 2020 Finsbury Park gig has been postponed

Kings of Leon press image. Picture: Press

Caleb Followill and co will no longer play their date this year. Read the full statement here and find out more about refunds.

Kings of Leon's 2020 Finsbury Park show has been cancelled.

Caleb Followill and co were set to play the north London park on 28 June, but the event has now been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from event organisers Festival Republic read: "Kings of Leon in Finsbury Park will no longer be taking place this year. We've been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it has become clear that cancelling the show was unavoidable.

"Festival Republic is working hard with Kings Of Leon to try to get a new show locked in for 2021 - watch this space.

"We are working closely with our ticketing partners and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund. Look out for an e-mail from your ticket agent and please only contact them if you have not been contacted after 7 days as they are very busy at this time.

"Keep safe, keep healthy and look after each other."

We're sorry to announce that the Kings of Leon Finsbury Park show will not be going ahead. Please read the statement below. pic.twitter.com/WmCGzHHKDU — Festival Republic (@FRfestivals) May 13, 2020

READ MORE: Who are Kings of Leon named after?

Last month saw Kings of Leon share their acoustic track Going Nowhere from isolation.

The song was released to help raise awareness of Live Nation's Global Relief Fund to support live music crews and venues during the COVID-19 battle.

The accompanying black and white video saw frontman Caleb Followill perform the emotional track, while strumming on the guitar.

It was accompanied with the caption: "Visit @livenation’s Global Relief Fund for live music crews to see how you can support touring and venue crews impacted by COVID-19: livenation.com/crewnation".

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Festivals and gigs cancelled and affected due to the pandemic