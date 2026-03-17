Kasabian, Wet Leg and Wolf Alice confirmed as SNL UK's first three musical guests

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno, Wet Leg and Wolf Alice. Picture: Matt Crossick, Alice Backham, Rachel Fleminger Hudson

By Jenny Mensah

The details for the first three episodes of the new show have been confirmed with Tina Fey and Jamie Dornan among the hosts.

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Kasabian, Wet Leg and Wolf Alice are set to perform on Saturday Night Live UK.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that a British version of the hit US sketch show, SNL, was to premiere on on SkyOne on 21st March 2026.

Now, more details have been shared about the upcoming shows with an exciting schedule of hosts and artists planned for its first three shows.

Wet Leg will be providing the music for the first ever show this weekend, with head writer and cast member on the US version, Tina Fey, kicking off hosting duties.

The following Saturday (28th March) will see Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan at the helm as host, while London four-piece Wolf Alice perform.

Show three - which takes place on 4th April - will see Hamlet star Riz Ahmed host, with Kasabian providing the musical entertainment.

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Each episode - which will be filmed live from London every Saturday night from 10pm - will last 75-minutes and will include Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young in the cast.

James Longman, Lead Producer, previously said of the news: “The UK is absolutely packed with incredible comedy talent right now and this cast represents the freshest voices we have, they’re bold, exciting and of course, incredibly funny. The chemistry between them is something special and we can’t wait to share this funny group of people with the world.”

Phil Edgar Jones OBE, Executive Director, Unscripted Originals, Sky said: “We all need a laugh like never before, so we’re beyond excited to bring Saturday Night Live to the UK, only 50 short years after it first launched in the US. The show’s long-standing legacy of discovering and nurturing outstanding comedy talent speaks for itself, and this UK version will build on that legacy with the support of Lorne Michaels, a brilliant local production team, and an exciting new generation of voices. Saturday nights are looking bright!”

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