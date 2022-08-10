Watch Kasabian give The Wall its live debut at intimate Pryzm Kingston gig

By Jenny Mensah

Serge Pizzorno and co thanked the crowds for supporting their comeback and their new album, which is set for release on 12th August.

Kasabian have played The Wall live for the first time.

The Leicester rockers played two intimate shows at Pryzm in Kingston this Tuesday (9th August) to mark the release of their album the Alchemist's Euphoria, which is out on Friday 12th August.

The special shows gave Serge Pizzorno and co the chance to play tracks from across their career alongside some of their newer material.

The Wall - which was played on TV after England's Women's team lifted the Euro 2022 trophy - was also given its first live airing, with Serge taking the time to thank their loyal fanbase for their support.

Serge addressed the crowd ahead of the moving performance, saying: "We just wanted to make a point of thanking each and everyone one of you."

As the crowd chanted "Sergio" the frontman also gave a shoutout to England's Women's football team.

Watch a clip of the moment above.

Kasabian have performed their new single The Wall live for the first time. Picture: 1. Mark Holloway/Redferns/Getty 2. Instagram/Kasabian

Previously speaking about the single, Serge said: "‘The Wall was written probably a year ago, maybe even longer. Originally, it was about having a hangover, so it started off a little bit as a joke, but it doesn’t mean that anymore.”

He added: "It’s weird you start at one place in your head and then as you finish it and read it back you go ‘Actually no, you know what…’

"It’s perfect for this album. You hit a f***ing wall, but you get back up again."

The Alchemist's Euphoria follows the release of the band's 2004 self-titled debut, Empire (2006), West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum (2009), Velociraptor! (2011), 48:13 (2014) and For Crying Out Loud (2017).

The album - which has already spawned the singles ALYYGATR, SCRIPTVRE and CHEMICALS - will mark the band's first full-length release since Tom Meighan's departure.

Kasabian's The Alchemist's Euphoria album is released on 12th August. Picture: Press

See the setlist for Kasabian's gig at Pryzm on 9th August: