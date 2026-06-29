Watch the video for Kasabian's Superpowers single and their ACT III album trailer with Stephen Graham

Serge Pizzorno in Kasabian's Superpowers video and with actor Stephen Graham in the album trailer for ACT III. Picture: YouTube/Kasabian

By Jenny Mensah

The Leicester outfit are preparing to play their huge outdoor show at London's Finsbury Park this weekend.

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Kasabian recently shared SUPERPOWERS— the next track to be taken from their forthcoming album ACT III.

The third taste from the band's ninth studio album - which is now released on 4th September - is described as a "track with a distinct G-Funk flavour" and a "a laidback, synth-driven number with smooth tones and an infectious pop filled chorus".

Frontman Serge Pizzorno said of the inspiration for the song: "I remember hearing ‘Doggy Style’ by Snoop in my mate’s XR2, one of those tracks that makes you go ‘what?' because you’ve never heard anything quite like it," adding: "When we recorded SUPERPOWERS it was the first time I really felt like the sound that I could hear in my head was what came out of the speakers."

Watch the official video for the single below which sees the frontman dressed fittingly as a superhero:

Kasabian - SUPERPOWERS (Official Visualiser)

Serge also took the track’s lyrics and shot a series of audition tapes with acclaimed actor Stephen Graham for the release of the track.

He explains: "Audition tapes have always fascinated me. There’s something incredible about seeing a performance in its rawest form. I wanted to bring that feeling to life by turning the song’s lyrics into a script and presenting it as an audition tape. Getting to work with Stephen Graham, one of Britain’s greatest actors, was a true honour. Watching him take the songs into a completely new space brought a whole new depth and meaning to the lyrics."

Alongside the single and the audition tapes feature came a new album trailer for the record, which also features Stephen Graham.

Watch their official album trailer below:

Kasabian - ACT III (Official Album Trailer)

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Act III, which marks Kasabian's ninth studio album, is described as "10 tracks of guitar-driven, psyche-infused pop and 3 interludes."

It follows Kasabian (2004), Empire (2006), West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum (2009), Velociraptor! (2011), 48:13 (2014), For Crying Out Loud (2017), The Alchemist's Euphoria (2022) and Happenings (2024).

See Kasabian's Act III artwork here and the full tracklist below:

Kasabian's Act III album artwork. Picture: Press

Act III Tracklisting:

quiet on set please SOULMATE HIPPIE SUNSHINE SUPERPOWERS GREAT PRETENDER NOTHING BETTER THAN THIS mind palace SILVER APPLE EYES THE GURU AND THE CRYPTO TIME MACHINE npc GLIDE HYPER//RISING 13. SAY YOU (CLOSER)

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Kasabian have returned with a new single. Picture: Neil Bedford

This weekend sees Kasabian play their huge headline show set for Finsbury Park on 4th July.

The north London date will see them joined on by Louis Dunford, Razorlight, The K'S, Miles Kane and SOFY.

Aside from their stint at the North London green space, Kasabian have a busy schedule of outdoor dates in the diary, with slots at Boardmasters, Leeds Festival, Victorious Festival, plus European dates at the likes of Spain's Mad Cool, Belgium's Rock Werchter and Italy's Nosy Festival more this summer.

Visit kasabian.co.uk for more info, plus their full schedule of live dates and to buy tickets.

Kasabian - Soundcheck To Stage

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