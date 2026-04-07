Watch Kasabian perform Release The Pressure and Great Pretender on SNL UK

Kasabian were the third act to perform on the comedy show. Picture: Neil Bedford

By Jenny Mensah

Serge Pizzorno and co played a duo of tracks on the comedy sketch show, which was hosted by Riz Ahmed last week.

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Kasabian gave two epic performances on SNL UK on Saturday (4th April).

The Leicester rockers - comprised of Serge Pizzorno, Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews and Tim Carter - were the third act to appear on the British version of NBC’s legendary late-night comedy showcase, which was this time hosted by the Academy Award and Primetime Emmy Award-winning British actor, producer and musician Riz Ahmed.

Watch them perform their standalone single and Calvin Harris collab, Release The Pressure, below,

Kasabian: Release the Pressure | SNL UK

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They also treated the audience to their new single Great Pretender, which features on their upcoming album Act III and is our current Radio X Record of the Week.

Kasabian: Great Pretender | SNL UK

Like Tina Fey on the inaugural show and Jamie Dornan the week before, Riz Ahmed took part in various skits with the cast on the late-night show- with one putting the spotlight on unconscious bias in hit reality game show, Traitors.

Traitors: A Very Confident Mistake | SNL UK

Watch the Hamlet star's full monologue here:

Riz Ahmed Full Monologue | SNL UK

The brand-new UK series will continue to see a new host take the helm each week with Jack Whitehall set to host the show this Saturday (11th April), while modern soul star Jorja Smith will be its musical guest.

The series will then take a one-week hiatus, returning for the first of four more episodes on 25th April.

The SNL UK cast are: Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

Saturday Night Live UK airs this Saturday at 10pm on Sky and NOW.

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Meanwhile, Kasabian's Act III is released is set for release on 17th July 2026.

The record, which marks Kasabian's ninth studio album, is described as "10 tracks of guitar-driven, psyche-infused pop and 3 interludes."

It follows Kasabian (2004), Empire (2006), West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum (2009), Velociraptor! (2011), 48:13 (2014), For Crying Out Loud (2017), The Alchemist's Euphoria (2022) and Happenings (2024).

See Kasabian's Act III artwork here and the full tracklist below:

Kasabian's Act III album artwork. Picture: Press

Act III Tracklisting:

quiet on set please SOULMATE HIPPIE SUNSHINE SUPERPOWERS GREAT PRETENDER NOTHING BETTER THAN THIS mind palace SILVER APPLE EYES THE GURU AND THE CRYPTO TIME MACHINE npc GLIDE HYPER//RISING 13. SAY YOU (CLOSER)

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