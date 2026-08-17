Watch the live video for Kasabian's Nothing Better Than This single

By Jenny Mensah

The song is the next cut to be taken from the band's forthcoming album, Act III, which is out next month.

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Kasabian have shared their new single Nothing Better Than This, alongside its official live video.

The track is one of the latest cuts to come from the band's forthcoming album Act III, which is set for release on 4th September.

Speaking of the pulsating "floor banger," frontman Serge Pizzorno said: "Nothing Better Than This is a dance pit ready festival anthem. Nothing Better Than This is inspired by the time I’ve spent in dance tents around the world."

He added: "There’s something about the energy created under that roof that’s unlike anything else".

Watch the live video for the single, which was captured at the band's epic Finsbury Park gig, below:

Kasabian - NOTHING BETTER THAN THIS (Live Video)

Serge and co's show at the north London park was a celebration of British music with exciting acts such as artist, producer and DJ SOFY, local boy Louis Dunford and Merseyside outfit The K's rubbing shoulders with '00s indie favourites such as Razorlight and Miles Kane.

The band went on to play a 20-song set, including their biggest hits Club Foot, Underdog, Shoot The Runner, L.S.F and Fire alongside recent offerings Call, Hippie Sunshine and Release The Pressure.

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Last month, Kasabian announced the details of their Nothing Better Than This Tour for 2026.

Eez-eh outfit will be joined by special guests The Vaccines on the December dates, which include stops in Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff and a date each at The O2, London and Manchester's Co-op Live.

Tickets are on general sale now. Visit kasabian.co.uk/events for more.

Kasabian's 2026 Nothing Better Than This Tour. Picture: Press

Kasabian's Nothing Better Than This Tour dates for 2026:

11th December - Birmingham Utilita Arena

13th December - Glasgow OVO Hydro

16th December - Cardiff Utilita Arena

18th December - The O2, London

19th December - Manchester Co-op Live

The band will also play a string of festivals across the UK and Europe this summer, including headlining the very first main stage slot at Leeds Festival, Victorious Festival, Mad Cool Festival and more.

Their ninth studio album, Act III, which follows a consecutive seven UK number one album streak for the band, is available to pre-order here.

Act III follows Kasabian (2004), Empire (2006), West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum (2009), Velociraptor! (2011), 48:13 (2014), For Crying Out Loud (2017), The Alchemist's Euphoria (2022) and Happenings (2024).

See the artwork and tracklisting for the album below:

Kasabian's Act III album artwork. Picture: Press

Kasabian - Act III tracklisting:

quiet on set please SOULMATE HIPPIE SUNSHINE SUPERPOWERS GREAT PRETENDER NOTHING BETTER THAN THIS mind palace SILVER APPLE EYES THE GURU AND THE CRYPTO TIME MACHINE npc GLIDE HYPER//RISING 13. SAY YOU (CLOSER)

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