Kasabian tease guitar-led new single coming out this week: "Is that the sound of the summer?"

Kasabian frontman Serge Pizzorno teases the band's latest single. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images, Instagram/kasabianofficial

By Jenny Mensah

Kasabian are set to play huge outdoor shows at the likes of Finsbury Park and frontman Serge wants to "melt" the experiences he's had watching the three acts together.

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Kasabian are set to release a new single this week... and it may have guitars in it.

The Leicester-formed rockers shared a post on social media last week which saw frontman Serge Kasabian playing a riff alongside a caption, which read: "Dropping April 2nd!"

A second clip from Pizzorno's own Instagram sees him playing what appears to be the same track as he says to the camera: "Hold on a minute. Is that what I think it is? Is that the sound of the summer? Is that the sound of the summer?"

At the end of the video, you can see the frontman bouncing towards a computer set-up to reveal bandmate Tim Carter nodding along to the tune.

Watch the teaser, which is captioned: "New tune + Summer = Total vibesssss" below:

The song - which follows the band's more reve-inspired tracks Hippie Sunshine and their Calvin Harris collaboration Release The Pressure - suggests the band will go back towards their indie roots and corroborates Pizzorno's claims that their upcoming album Act III is "rooted in guitars".

"It's very much a guitar album," the 45-year-old rocker told NME. "I fell back in love with it. I’ve never really been out of love with it, but I found myself drawn to the guitar a lot more on that album."

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Pizzorno has also teased what to expect from the band's shows this summer and has named Oasis and Radiohead's 2025 gigs among his three biggest inspirations for the gigs.

"I went to see Oasis, then I went to see Radiohead, then last night I went to see Fred Again.., and all three shows for their own reasons were magnificent, the frontman told NME.

"So in my mind now I’m thinking for the summer, we’re heading for a combination of those three shows.

"Imagine those three melted into something new - and that’s where we’re headed."

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno, Fred Again.., Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher & Radiohead. Picture: Matt Crossick, Press, Simon Emmett, Alex Lake

Kasabian fans won't have to wait too long to see how much Pizzorno has been inspired by the three acts, with their huge headline show set for Finsbury Park on 4th July.

The north London date will see them joined on by Louis Dunford, Razorlight, The K'S, Miles Kane and Sofy.

Aside from their stint at Finsbury Park, Kasabian have a busy schedule of outdoor dates in the diary, with a huge gig at Dublin's Fairview Park, a headline date at TRNSMT 2026 and slots at Boardmasters, Reading & Leeds Festival, Victorious Festival and more all set for this summer.

Visit kasabian.co.uk for their full schedule of live dates and to buy tickets.

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