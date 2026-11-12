Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno: "Fire was going to be a B-side"

Serge Reveals What Kasabian Song Almost Had a Different Life! | The Chris Moyles Show | Radio X

By Jenny Mensah

Serge Pizzorno told The Chris Moyles show how one of the band's most popular hits was almost never released as as single.

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Kasabian almost didn't release Fire as a single.

The 2009 anthem is the lead track from the band's third studio album West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum and is widely regarded as one of the band's biggest hits, featuring across the world sports and TV and being a huge part of the band's live setlists.

However, the track started out its existence as a B-Side, which Serge Pizzorno revealed to The Chris Moyles Show this week.

Quizzed by the Radio X DJ if they'd ever "nearly binned" a song because they weren't sure of it and it ended up being massive, the frontman replied: "Fire was gonna be a B-side. I think we were looking for B-sides on [2006 album] Empire and we just needed a track like, 'Aw I’ve got this little idea,' and then it was like we played it a few times and I thought it was pretty good and then on the tour bus we played it and went, 'Let’s just save that one. Maybe it’s not a B-side.'

He added: "It can happen, obviously because you never write one of those songs because you just never know how they happen, they just, whatever… So maybe there’s something in the fact there’s no pressure. We’re recording a B-side, it doesn’t matter. Maybe something about that?"

Asked if he specifically went into the studio to record it as a B-Side, Serge affirmed: "Yeah, I just had the computer and went, 'I’ve got this song I’ve not quite finished yet, but it’s a vibe.'"

Watch our full chat with Serge Pizzorno above.

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno. Picture: Radio X

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Meanwhile, next month will see Kasabian embark on their Nothing Better Than This Tour for 2026.

The dates will see the band take their Act III album on arena dates this winter, which will include stops in Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff and a date each at The O2 London and Manchester's Co-op Live.

The Eez-eh outfit will be joined on the dates by The Vaccines as their special guests.

Tickets for the shows go on general sale now.

See their full dates below.

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno at Finsbury Park in 2026. Picture: James Klug/Getty Images

Kasabian's Nothing Better Than This Tour dates for 2026:

8th December - The Middlesbrough Empire

11th December - Birmingham Utilita Arena

13th December - Glasgow OVO Hydro

16th December - Cardiff Utilita Arena

18th December - The O2 London

19th December - Manchester Co-op Live

Visit kasabian.co.uk/events for their full dates and to buy tickets.

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