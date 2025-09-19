Kasabian announce Hippie Sunshine single and share video teaser

Serge Pizzorno on Kasabian's Hippie Sunshine single artwork. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Serge Pizzorno and co have shared a taste of their new single, which is set for release on Monday 22nd September.

Kasabian have announced the news of their new single Hippy Sunshine.

The Leicester formed rockers - comprised of Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews and Tim Carter - have confirmed that their next slice of new material will be unleashed on Monday 22nd September.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the single they said: "Hippie Sunshine is about the restless energy of hyper individuals who struggle to slow down and face reality, searching instead for the illusion of escape. It captures the passing moment where everything feels light and limitless, yet beneath it lies a deep sense of disconnection, something both beautiful and tragic."

See its artwork below:

Alongside the announcement also comes a slice of what to expect from the anthem as the band shared a snippet of what looks like their official video, where Serge stomps across a vast countryside landscape while wearing a Wales jumper.

Meanwhile Serge Pizzorno has revealed that Kasabian will release a new album next year.

The Eez-Eh rocker also admitted he was "inspired" to speed things up with the record after witnesses Oasis on their reunion dates.

“I had to see the first one to be there for the walk on," he said of attending the Liam and Noel Gallagher's first reunion show Cardiff. "To see them arm in arm was really special."

He told The Sun: "It was surreal and beautiful — and sonically incredible. They sound so, so good.

“You know it was a big moment, a poignant moment. It was inspiring.”

The band scored their consecutive number one with Happenings and Serge admitted that he's eyeing up an eighth chart-topping album in a row when they release their next record.

“It’s been seven No1s in a row,” Serge says. “I’ll tell you why I know. It’s because, outrageously, the first [album] went to No 4 and the rest all went to No 1.“

Serge also spoke about the reaction to the last album as well as their live shows, which has managed to capture audiences of many generations.

"It’s been amazing for us," he gushed. “If we’re not on stage, I’m in the studio. I am always making music. It’s a constant thing.

“We just played two warm up shows and two huge festivals off the back of these shows. It feels so exciting.

“The new generation that have got into this record and the generation that have always been with us — they’re combining and it is wild.

“We’ve never seen anything like it. I am telling you, the gigs we have just done have been the most amazing energy. It’s a massive party, a rave.

“These shows have set up the next record so well. We are looking to get something out next year.”

